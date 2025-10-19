Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 20th - 26th October 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 20th - 26th October 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 20th - 26th October 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"At times you struggle to stop yourself running at 100 miles an hour. With Saturn retrograding in your sign, you can give yourself a break and pause for a moment." Sally Trotman

"If there’s any chance you were wrong or made a move you now regret, use these influences to turn things around. Whatever the outcome, you’ll know you did your best." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Your love of beautiful things can make you a little overindulgent. Know whatever you desire you can have in moderation, or you’ll regret having too much of a good thing." Sally Trotman

"This is an ideal time to declutter and lighten your life any which way. However, it's a bad time to get something off your chest without expecting a candid comeback." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your mind and heart are not in sync at the moment because of the many ideas whirring around your mind. Consider your priorities and what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Like the proverbial genie, what emerges in the way of information cannot be stuffed back in the bottle. It’s been said and in consequence a situation is done and dusted." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You are naturally open and receptive to others, perhaps you can find new ways now of helping your friends and family. This will bring you a deep sense of fulfilment." Sally Trotman

"There’s no room for confusion, no longer any doubts. What happens now is the way things are. You can either accept the status quo or walk away. It’s your choice." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Time flies when you’re having fun, so make sure you focus on enjoying yourself. You really deserve a break, so find the time to make some new and exciting memories." Sally Trotman

"Great wisdom lies in knowing when you’re taking on someone bigger than you or something that you cannot finish. Sometimes you have to lose the battle to win the war" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Your diligence and work ethic are extremely admirable, and someone in a position of authority who has spotted this will reward you accordingly. It’s time to be open to receiving." Sally Trotman

"Knowing when to retreat and when to press for more is the key. There is much to win or lose, but if you know you’re worth it, don’t back down." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With Venus in Libra, get creative. Put pen to paper and let the words flow or paint a beautiful picture. Whatever you create now it will be done with love." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot to unpack here. Possibly in literal terms. You’ve overloaded yourself, spread yourself too thin and something’s got to give. Be the one to say enough is enough." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Sun is in Scorpio for the next month helps you focus on an important goal you’ve wanted to achieve for some time, and now you can make it happen." Sally Trotman

"You’re a tough cookie and well-equipped to deal with people who try to push you around, but you’d be better avoiding a confrontation now. There’s more to the story." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your flighty sense of adventure has taken you to exciting places and introduced you to many new faces over the years. Now it’s time to create stability in your life." Sally Trotman

"There may be no way to divert a situation from heading in a direction you do not want. Indeed, interfering could make it worse. Less is more, in every way." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Hard working and practical at heart, you really don’t enjoy being around disorganisation of any kind whatsoever. However, perhaps it is about time to live and let live. Deep breath." Sally Trotman

"Going along with the view of the majority when you see a situation differently is a short-term fix. In the long run, you’re better doing what you believe is right." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"At times you can tune into others in a way that no other sign can quite manage. Trust your intuition now around a particular situation, as you are spot on." Sally Trotman

"Which is worse: being accused of being a flip-flopper or not changing your mind because the circumstances have changed? This is a time when actions really count, not your words." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your sensitivity can make life challenging. If it’s all getting too much, retreat to a safe place and ask yourself what you need to do to take care of yourself." Sally Trotman

"Two and two don’t make five. No matter how hard you try to make something the way you want it, it is what it is. Funny thing is, reality’s better." Penny Thornton