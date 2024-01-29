Zara Tindall's sultry yet practical knee-high boots and versatile Aspinal bag are on our winter wish-list
Zara Tindall's knee high boots and Aspinal bag are the winter accessory pairing of dreams and there are so many ways to get this polished look
Zara Tindall’s sultry yet practical knee high boots and Aspinal bag added glamour to her bold burgundy look at Cheltenham Racecourse.
With the cold weather showing no sign of going anywhere anytime soon, many of us might find our outfits being dominated by our best winter coats when we’re outdoors. However, accessories can take even the most practical piece of outerwear to glamorous new style heights. Zara Tindall showcased this at Cheltenham Racecourse on 27th January when she stepped out in a pair of leather knee high boots and a stunning Aspinal bag to match her burgundy wool coat.
Knee high boots are a fabulous option for winter occasions where warmth is key but you want to add a little more elegance to your outfits.
Priced at £425, these Fairfax & Favor Regina boots are crafted from leather and Zara’s were the rich mahogany brown colourway. This shade echoed the red tones of her Aspinal handbag and coat beautifully, whilst the sturdy stacked heel made them comfortable and easy to walk in, even over the grass at Cheltenham.
Shop Zara Tindall's Knee High Boots
Exact Match
RRP: £425 | From the elasticated panel at the back, to the interchangeable tassel detail and signature Fairfax & Favor scalloped edging, these are as fabulous as they are practical. Whether you want to dress them up with a formal coat like Zara's or dress them down with a puffer jacket, these are the epitome of elegance.
RRP:
Was £180 Now £126 | If you're looking to bag yourself a boot bargain this January then these could be perfect. The sleek style and low heel makes them easy to pair with everything and the rich burgundy shade is every bit as stunning as Zara Tindall's knee high boots.
RRP: £180 | Crafted from smooth leather, these gorgeous brown boots have a round toe and an incredibly practical low block heel like Zara's boots. Stretch panels at the back make them easy to get on and off and these would look beautiful with everything from dresses to jeans.
Although she chose to style her knee high boots more formally, Zara Tindall's sultry yet practical knee high boots would look every bit as stunning with jeans and your best oversized jumpers. Her choice of handbag is every bit as versatile as her boots and whilst the King’s niece has long been known as an Aspinal fan this Letterbox Saddle Bag has to be one of our favourites.
Shop Bags like Zara Tindall's Aspinal
RRP: £595 | The high-shine finish on this luxurious Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag is what dreams are made of. The cherry ombré shade can bring a pop of colour to any outfit and the top handle design is easy to wear.
RRP:
Was £140 Now £84 | This stunning burgundy-purple bag has an adjustable handle for ease and can easily be adapted to your preferred length. The interior has a zip pocket to help keep your essentials secure and the colour makes a stunning statement.
RRP: £110 | This grained faux leather bag comes in a beautiful wine shade with gold-toned hardware. It features a postman's lock closure as well as a zip and the crossbody strap makes this a great choice for days when you want your accessories to be hands-free.
The sumptuous burgundy-plum tone is perfect for the colder months and although Zara held hers from its top handle, the design also came with a strap. Very sadly, the Letterbox Saddle Bag has been discontinued but Zara’s seems to have remained a favourite in her wardrobe. Aside from a small amount of gold hardware, the luxurious leather of this bag speaks for itself with the minimalist design.
Whilst Aspinal might not make this Letterbox Saddle Bag anymore, red and purple tones can still be easily incorporated into your bag collection. Alternatively, if you’d rather invest in neutral accessories then Aspinal has so many beautiful options, as do many other brands at slightly more affordable price-points.
Zara’s Aspinal bag and knee high boots looked wonderful with her coat from The Fold London which was virtually the same deep burgundy hue as her handbag. Falling to a midi-length over her boots, the coat had a collarless wrap design and she accentuated her silhouette with a contrasting deep navy waist belt.
The navy blue shade tied in with her Somerset Millinery fedora hat and roll neck jumper which finished off Zara’s Cheltenham outfit. The coordination and choice to keep her look to just a few main shades helped to give it a polished and fabulously put-together feel.
Zara’s visit to Cheltenham for the Festival Trials Day comes ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March which the equestrian royal regularly attends day after day. Princess Anne is also a frequent attendee and the festival gives royal fans the perfect opportunity to admire both mother and daughter’s approaches to chic cold weather dressing.
Given how stunning and versatile Zara Tindall’s Aspinal bag and knee high boots are we wouldn’t be surprised if we got another glimpse at these stand-out accessories in March too, styled with another of her staple winter coats.
