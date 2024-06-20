Zara Tindall raises the bar with fabulous botanical dress and metallic clutch at Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall's botanical dress was the epitome of summertime elegance on Day 2 of Royal Ascot and it's clear that her chic outfits are going to keep coming.

As an equestrian herself we aren’t the least bit surprised to see Zara Tindall attending Royal Ascot every day so far and it’s likely Day 2 won’t be the last time she makes an appearance. The races are a highlight of the Royal Family’s summer social calendar and for fashion fans it’s the perfect opportunity to get some styling inspiration. Whether you want one of the best wedding guest dresses or occasion wear in general, Zara Tindall’s latest look is the perfect floral look with a difference. Moving away from the ditsy floral prints that are everywhere in summer she went for a more classic, statement print with her Anna Mason London dress.

The £995 Angelika dress features a French Provençal cotton Garance Print, named for a species of rose, and has a modest round neck and rounded shoulders. Although Day 2 of Ascot was a sunny one, Zara’s botanical dress had long sleeves with elongated cuffs.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Shop Florals For Summer

Karen Millen Botanic Dress Was £95, now £66.50 at Karen Millen If you love Zara Tindall's floral dress at Ascot but want something a little different then this is stunning. It's made from lightweight cotton with a slightly shirred waistline and a gorgeous botanical print that has rich red and coral tones. Phase Eight Dahlia Dress £179 at Phase Eight With its pleated midaxi skirt and cascading floral print this is a stunning dress for any wedding or other special occasion you've got coming up this summer. Style with a clutch and a pair of heels or sandals to add even more glamour. Ted Baker Peony Jumpsuit Was £195, Now £58 at Ted Baker This jumpsuit is the perfect alternative to a dress if want something a little bit different. It has a peony print and a flattering waist tie, as well as a wide leg design that makes it so comfortable. Dress it down with trainers or up with heeled sandals for a stand-out look.

Shop Accessory Inspiration

Exact Match Emmy London Rebecca Heel £495 at Emmy London Zara Tindall's Rebecca heels are in this soft nude blush suede that works with so many outfits and tones. They have such a classic shape to them with a super straight heel and pointed toe and would look fabulous with jeans and a T-shirt as well as occasionwear dresses. John Lewis Suede Court Shoes Was £75, Now £52.50 at John Lewis If you're not sure about investing in Zara's luxurious heels then these are a lovely alternative. Crafted from super-soft suede, they have an almond toe and a mid-height stiletto heel. They are great for summer occasions and the neutral colour makes them incredibly versatile. Karen Millen Rhinestone Clutch Was £59, Now £47.20 at Karen Millen This clutch bag is a sure to make a serious statement wherever you wear it. Also available in silver, it has a purse-inspired silhouette and is covered all over with glittering rhinestones for maximum glamour. It also comes with a chain-link shoulder strap that can be removed.

This gave the dress more of a formal and modest feel to it and this worked perfectly with the floral pattern. The fitted bodice flared out into the midi length skirt and it was crafted from 100% cotton, making it very breathable for summer. The royals are no strangers to wearing beautiful floral dresses but this one was a work of art with the intricacy of the floral pattern which resembled illustrations.

The cream background tone was the ideal colour to make the other hues pop and Zara’s dress incorporated red, deep pink, baby pink and muted blue and green tones. The combination was stunning and understated and she allowed her dress to do all the talking and went for a neutral theme with her accessories of choice for Royal Ascot.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Her Emmy London Rebecca court shoe heels would fit seamlessly into any summer capsule wardrobe with their pointed toe, soft suede material and stiletto heel. Ideal for special occasions when you really want to dress up, this particular style comes in so many different colours and is a favourite of both Zara and the Princess of Wales.

Zara Tindall’s shoes were a nude blush colour and she matched this to her fun fascinator, but went for a contrasting metallic clutch bag by Anya Hindmarch. Sadly, this pretty accessory has now sold out and we can certainly see why. The woven leather is a more practical and durable take on the raffia bag trend that’s still proving popular right now.

The gold clasp along the top adds a touch of glamour and the gold tone is far easier to wear than you might imagine. Metallics, whether gold, silver or bronze, can be styled with so many other shades and Zara’s clutch looked gorgeous with her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She completed her look with a pair of £260 Belleville sunglasses from Monc in the shade whiskey, which is a warm chestnut brown colour. Their slightly oversized, rounded shape is very contemporary and wearing them with her more classic dress was a great blend of these two styles.

Zara pinned her blonde hair back underneath her fascinator and looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself at the races with plenty of her fellow royals that afternoon. Day 2 was attended by so many members of the Royal Family, including Zara’s mother Princess Anne, with whom she shares her love of horses and horse-riding. With this in mind it’s likely we’ll see mother and daughter out and about at Royal Ascot most days until the races draw to a close on 22nd June.