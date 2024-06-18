Zara Tindall delivers summer in an outfit with her sunshine yellow dress and boater hat at Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall's sunshine yellow dress and hat have got us wanting to add more of this shade to our wardrobes this summer
Zara Tindall delivered summer in an outfit with her sunshine yellow dress and boater hat for the first day of Royal Ascot 2024.
The UK summer weather might have been disappointing in recent weeks but Zara Tindall brightened up a cloudy day at Royal Ascot with her gorgeous yellow outfit on 18th June. We would expect nothing less of the equestrian royal than making an appearance on Day 1 of the annual event and she did it in style. Zara’s sunshine yellow dress and hat have inspired us to add more of this colour into our summer capsule wardrobe and she went for a fun pastel take on the classic shirt dress. Falling to an elegant midi length, it had a classic pointed collar and fitted bodice with a semi-sheer section at the very top that was carried through into the sleeves.
The puffed sleeves brought a more playful feel to this otherwise quite timeless outfit and the waist belt made from the same fabric as the skirt and lower bodice accentuated Zara’s silhouette perfectly.
Shop Sunshine Yellow for Summer
If you love the style of Zara Tindall's dress then this is a brilliant alternative in a similar sunshine yellow shade. The puffed sleeves, buttons and midi length are so elegant and this would be great for special occasions.
Made from 100% linen, this shirt has puffed sleeves with elasticated cuffs and buttons down the front. The collar adds a timeless touch and this is a great piece for throwing on with jeans or shorts in warmer weather.
When you want a bag that fits all your essentials with minimal fuss then a tote is a practical choice. This one is lined with cotton inside and has a popper fastening and pouch pockets.
Combining raffia with pastel yellow, this turnlock bag is a gorgeous piece to add to your accessories collection. It also comes in an ecru colourway and comes with an adjustable strap.
These stunning drop earrings are crafted from gold plated sterling silver and are set with citrine stones. They're perfect for both special occasions and to wear for running errands and also come in plain sterling silver.
The material itself is what summer dreams are made of and if you’re on the look-out for the best wedding guest dresses then a buttery sunshine yellow one like this would be a winner. Vivid yellow might be tricky to wear but a soft shade like that of Zara’s dress is much more wearable than you might imagine. Paired with white or beige accessories - or even a contrasting colour like a pop of red or green - a muted or pastel yellow looks stunning and is something a little different from the often-seen white dresses in the warmer months.
The fabric of Zara’s dress had a mottled floral-like print on it with touches of ivory that also mellowed the colour palette in a lovely way. She chose to add even more yellow into her Ascot outfit with her hat and if there’s one design that she’s a huge fan of for formal events it’s a boater.
Her yellow hat was worn at an angle over her golden hair for Ascot Day 1, but it still had the beautiful boater hat shape we all know and love. Running around the base of the hat was a mint green ribbon and the brim had a latticed, woven texture to it that immediately drew the eye.
Zara’s boater hat perfectly coordinated with her yellow dress and gave her outfit a contemporary twist to it. She finished off her Ascot outfit with a white clutch bag and a pair of gold drop earrings that each featured a pale yellow stone, and wore her blonde hair pinned back in immaculate twists underneath her hat.
It wasn’t just Zara who embraced sunshine yellow for Royal Ascot this year as her uncle King Charles wore a waistcoat in a similar shade too, whilst her husband Mike Tindall wore a yellow rose in his buttonhole.
It’s also likely that Zara Tindall’s yellow look won’t be the last one we see from her at Ascot 2024. She has attended Ascot on multiple days in the past - as have plenty of her fellow royals, including the King and Queen.
For Day 1 in 2023 she wore another floral shirt dress with puffed sleeves, this time in a pistachio green hue with hints of pink. Zara also wore a boater hat tied with pink and green ribbon and went for nude-pink heels and a clutch bag to accessorise.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
