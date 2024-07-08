Zara Tindall's fashion formula for Wimbledon is a failsafe combination that ensures she's always stylish
Zara Tindall has found a fashion formula that works effortlessly for her at Wimbledon year after year, and we're taking style notes
Zara Tindall has a fashion formula for Wimbledon and it makes the most of a failsafe combination to ensure she’s always stylish.
Finding your signature style isn’t always easy but once you’ve found it you’ll soon find yourself gravitating towards certain styles, colours and silhouettes. Knowing what works for you and you feel most confident in is a must when you’re looking for summer outfits for work or for a dress for upcoming weddings. The same is true when it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon and Zara Tindall has found a fashion formula that she loves to stick with. The King’s niece has been seen wearing a staple outfit and shoe design and just adjusts her exact items year after year to achieve effortless smart-casual style at the championships.
In recent years Zara has attended Wimbledon wearing the failsafe combination of a shirt dress and a pair of espadrille wedges. In 2021 and 2023 her dresses of choice have both had navy and white stripes.
Shop Shirt Dresses Like Zara Tindall's
This shirt dress has a classic A-line style that's so easy to wear and is made from a cotton blend fabric. It has a collar and full length sleeves, as well as a waist belt and puts a twist on the usual striped dress style. With a mix of horizontal and diagonal stripes this is sure to make a statement in the best way.
A white shirt dress is a timeless piece that will never go out of style. This one is a midi length with two chest pockets and concealed button closure down the front. If the contemporary black belt isn't for you then you can easily remove it and this item would look amazing styled simply, with a neutral jacket and matching shoes.
This dress is currently reduced in the summer sale and also comes in an equally gorgeous burgundy colourway too. We particularly love this forest green and white version and it has a collared neckline, midi length and eye-catching tie-waist detail. Style with wedges like Zara's or your favourite flat sandals or trainers for a smart-casual feel.
Shop Wedges
Espadrilles are one of Zara's summer go-tos for a reason and these ones have a neutral tan leather upper and a jute wedge sole. The intricate weave pattern is so beautiful and these shoes have a buckled strap to help keep them secure on your feet all day long.
If you want the security of an ankle strap but a closed-toe design then these are perfect. They're made from durable, black leather and will go with so many other items in your wardrobe. These shoes also have M&S's antibacterial Freshfeet™ technology to keep your feet fresh.
Last year’s dress was by ME+EM and had a more delicate print to it, as well as long sleeves which are great on a breezier summer day. Zara Tindall’s striped shirt dress was paired with a raffia Aspinal of London bag and tan espadrille wedges with an ankle strap.
Raffia accessories and jute-soled shoes always look sensational when worn together and Zara’s wedges always tend to have this classic design feature. In 2021 she wore a pair of navy blue wedges to complement her Ralph Lauren dress, which had bolder stripes and puffed sleeves.
These shoes laced up her legs and the deep blue shade of the canvas uppers looked gorgeous with her outfit. They appeared to be from the brand Castañer, whose wedges the Princess of Wales also loves for summer, when she’s not wearing her slingbacks or best white trainers.
The equestrian royal wore very similar espadrille wedges to Wimbledon in 2022 - this time with a plain white shirt dress by Ralph Lauren. Her shoes were black and matched her Aspinal quilted crossbody bag which tied the whole monochrome look together. The colours, design and exact items might have varied each time, but Zara Tindall’s fashion formula remained the same across all of these recent appearances.
Her combination of a shirt dress and wedges has been hugely elegant and this type of outfit is also a great one when you’re going to be out all day or have limited time to get ready. A shirt dress is easy to throw on without worrying about styling tops and bottoms whilst wedges help to dress up an outfit and provide more stability than stiletto heels.
You can also easily layer over a shirt dress if the weather takes a turn for the worse and on several occasions Zara’s been seen carrying some kind of neutral jacket with her just in case.
The King’s niece hasn’t yet made an appearance at Wimbledon 2024 but that doesn’t mean we won’t get to see her courtside with her husband Mike Tindall again this year. If Zara does go to watch the tennis then it’s likely she’ll stick to her favoured type of outfit. Even if she ends up going for something a little different, though, the past few years have shown how much she values the shirt dresses and wedges in her collection.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
