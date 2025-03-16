Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the easily-styled spring trainers we have in common with her

Not all Royal fashion staples are easily accessible, but Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the versatile wardrobe staple you might already own.

While it's not yet sunny enough to pull out our flip flops or best hiking sandals, a pair of the best white trainers are unrivalled when it comes to delivering both style and comfort in equal measure for spring. And Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the timeless, Royal-approved pick we love as much as she does.

Zara has been pictured in the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Shoe on numerous occasions and often relies on the timeless ankle-grazing design to finish off her casual outfits. Whether they're summer-ready shorts and polo shirt blends or more spring-weather-appropriate combinations of stylish skinny jeans and practical waterproof jackets.

Kate Middleton's favourite white trainersare the Superga Cotu Classics, but Zara makes a great case for Converse when summer rolls around. Easily styled with the spring capsule wardrobe staple of linen shorts, whose khaki colour is a striking neutral shade that brings a laid-back though elevated feel to the outfit, the trainers are effortlessly chic.

White Zara opted to wear a polo shirt with this look, leaning into the sporty feel of The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park which she was attending here, the shorts and trainers combination lends itself to an array of different styling options. You could match Zara's effortless casual feel with a crisp white T-shirt tucked into the short's waistband or, to feel the sun on your skin, break out your favourite white tank top with a chic racer back and flattering body-hugging fit - though you'll want to protect your shoulders with the best sunscreen to keep yourself protected from those sunny rays.

You could also dress up the shorts and trainers with a blouse or button-up shirt to bring a more business-casual touch to the outfit, perhaps opting for a matching khaki shade to give a monochrome flair to the look or you could go for a crisp white piece to tie in your footwear.

Giving us yet more inspiration on how to style her light plimsole-style trainers, Zara has also been pictured wearing them with barrel-leg style trousers in colder weather. In 2015 while playing golf, she paired them with some pinstripe suit trousers and a waterproof jacket that worked as an extra layer to protect herself from the elements - which we'll all be forced to do in spring no matter how much we want it to be sunny!

But while Zara keeps her trainers reserved for more practical, sporty outings, the timeless and classic style lends itself to a variety of styling options.

Slipping them on with a pair of your best jeans is always a fail-safe option, but you can also use them to give your favourite summer dresses a more effortlessly casual feel and increase the versatility of more formal feeling pieces. Throwing on a casual denim jacket or cosy knitted cardigan, then adding your go-to crossbody bag to the look, will only enhance this laid-back feel - you'll be kept comfortable and in style all day long.