Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the easily-styled spring trainers we have in common with her
Zara is a lover of a good pair of crisp white Converse - just like so many of us
Not all Royal fashion staples are easily accessible, but Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the versatile wardrobe staple you might already own.
While it's not yet sunny enough to pull out our flip flops or best hiking sandals, a pair of the best white trainers are unrivalled when it comes to delivering both style and comfort in equal measure for spring. And Zara Tindall's cool white Converse are the timeless, Royal-approved pick we love as much as she does.
Zara has been pictured in the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Shoe on numerous occasions and often relies on the timeless ankle-grazing design to finish off her casual outfits. Whether they're summer-ready shorts and polo shirt blends or more spring-weather-appropriate combinations of stylish skinny jeans and practical waterproof jackets.
Shop Zara's Converse and Similar Pairs
Exact match!
Available in standard and wide fit, these low top trainers are impossibly easy to slip on with any outfit to finish it off with a timeless, casual flair.
A bargain lookalike for Zara's Converse, these white canvas trainers boast the same rounded toe, lace-up design and even have a similar stripe trim.
Crafted from a breathable canvas fabric, these trainers are simple and minimalistic - but the pop of green from the White Stuff logo adds a touch of subtle fun.
If there's a heritage brand that rivals Converse, it's Keds - and this pair of sneakers shows their similarities and differences in equal mesaure; simple, sleek and versatile.
With subtle pink detailing and sweet rose gold hardware, these white trainers have an ultra-feminine flair.
Kate Middleton's favourite white trainersare the Superga Cotu Classics, but Zara makes a great case for Converse when summer rolls around. Easily styled with the spring capsule wardrobe staple of linen shorts, whose khaki colour is a striking neutral shade that brings a laid-back though elevated feel to the outfit, the trainers are effortlessly chic.
White Zara opted to wear a polo shirt with this look, leaning into the sporty feel of The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park which she was attending here, the shorts and trainers combination lends itself to an array of different styling options. You could match Zara's effortless casual feel with a crisp white T-shirt tucked into the short's waistband or, to feel the sun on your skin, break out your favourite white tank top with a chic racer back and flattering body-hugging fit - though you'll want to protect your shoulders with the best sunscreen to keep yourself protected from those sunny rays.
You could also dress up the shorts and trainers with a blouse or button-up shirt to bring a more business-casual touch to the outfit, perhaps opting for a matching khaki shade to give a monochrome flair to the look or you could go for a crisp white piece to tie in your footwear.
Giving us yet more inspiration on how to style her light plimsole-style trainers, Zara has also been pictured wearing them with barrel-leg style trousers in colder weather. In 2015 while playing golf, she paired them with some pinstripe suit trousers and a waterproof jacket that worked as an extra layer to protect herself from the elements - which we'll all be forced to do in spring no matter how much we want it to be sunny!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
But while Zara keeps her trainers reserved for more practical, sporty outings, the timeless and classic style lends itself to a variety of styling options.
Slipping them on with a pair of your best jeans is always a fail-safe option, but you can also use them to give your favourite summer dresses a more effortlessly casual feel and increase the versatility of more formal feeling pieces. Throwing on a casual denim jacket or cosy knitted cardigan, then adding your go-to crossbody bag to the look, will only enhance this laid-back feel - you'll be kept comfortable and in style all day long.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Sara Davies' hairstylist revealed her trick for keeping curls in place during long days of filming
We discovered the long-lasting secret to the Dragons Den star's enviable curls...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
8 creative ways to decorate walls without paint: interior designer's budget-friendly tips to refresh rooms this spring
These insider styling tricks will give your walls a new lease of life, at minimal effort and cost
By Katie Sims Published
-
Think navy and black don't go? Kate Middleton just proved it's one of the chicest colour combinations going
The Princess of Wales dispels 'quiet' rule with latest look
By Caroline Parr Published
-
'It's the wake-up call we’ve been waiting for' - The lesson we can really learn from new Netflix drama Adolescence
Parenting writer and award-winning journalist Tanith Carey reveals why this new hard-hitting series is a must-see
By Tanith Carey Published
-
Duchess Sophie's comfy trainers are a pair you'll wear on repeat – and they're on sale today
These royal-approved chunky Puma trainers are so versatile
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall is bang on trend in deep pistachio and leather accessories at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall just wore one of the biggest colours for spring/summer 2025 at Cheltenham and it worked so well with her staple accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie twin in maroon at Cheltenham as they show how occasionwear styling is done
Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were on the same page with their Cheltenham outfits and their approach is worth following
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What Missoma earrings does Kate Middleton have? The two affordable go-tos the Princess of Wales wears on repeat
The Princess of Wales has an extensive royal jewellery collection but her affordable Missoma pieces are some of her most-worn
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall’s ageless Aspinal bag completes navy Cheltenham ensemble - with a flash of mustard yellow
Zara Tindall went all out in navy blue for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 with a contrasting yellow fascinator and her Aspinal Lottie bag
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne goes for tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day as she stays true to style ethos
Princess Anne loves making the most of her wardrobe favourites and her latest look was a celebration of tonal dressing
By Emma Shacklock Published