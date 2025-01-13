Why Australia is Zara Tindall's 'home from home' as she trades 'cold winter' in UK for sunny coast

Zara Tindall has described Australia as her "home from home" and there are several special reasons why she feels a connection with Down Under as enjoys time on the coast.

There’s nothing we love more than a crisp winter day with blue skies and frost but so often what we experience in the UK instead is rain and grey clouds in January and Zara Tindall has swapped this dreariness for sunnier climes. She and her husband Mike jetted off to Australia this month after celebrating Christmas with the rest of the royals at Sandringham House.

This trip Down Under has become a special tradition for them as they attend the Magic Millions events, with Zara as Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women. Opening up to Hello!, the royal revealed why Queensland is the perfect "home from home" for her and Mike and explained that it’s got a "bit of everything" - plus some exceptional sunshine.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us," she shared. "We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

Zara went on to describe the contrast in weather and how the Gold Coast offers so much variety for her and Mike to enjoy each January.

She said, "[We love] coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

It’s not just the relaxed feel of Australia and the glorious sunshine and coastline that Zara loves about her "home from home", but also the opportunity it gives her to step away from her winter capsule wardrobe and embrace summer styles.

Throughout her time Down Under we’ve been entranced by her outfits, from Zara’s embroidered black dress to her lace maxi dress and she’s championed Australian brands Leo Lin and Rebecca Vallance.

"It is so nice to peel off the winter coats and step out in the great summer fashion in Australia - even just for a short time!" she declared. "The styles are always fun and plenty of colour which just inspires a good time."

Even if you’re not planning a winter getaway somewhere sunny yourself, Zara’s looks showcase how striking and joyful colourful looks can be and have got us excited for spring dressing too. It’s clear that the chance of pace and all the benefits of warmer weather means Australia just fits for her and Mike, who met each other in the country during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

Given the Magic Millions events take place during term-time their young children Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall don’t accompany their mum and dad. However, Zara reflected that they have "spent some time" in Australia and "really like it". Mike previously told Australian Women’s Weekly in 2019 that they love taking the kids in the sea.

"Early January is bleak over here so it's nice to go and have a bit of sun," he shared. "I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach - especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant."

The Tindalls currently live at Gatcombe Park and Zara suggested that they wouldn’t make a move to Australia imminently. However, she didn’t completely rule out the idea of relocating with her family one day.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that… yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.