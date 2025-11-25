Zara Tindall's glamorous take on a little black dress is her go-to fashion formula for special events - and it's never let her down
Have you noticed that she always comes back to this style when she wants something elegant yet eye-catching?
Occasion-wear might not be worn as often as our jumpers and jeans, but it's still a must in a winter capsule wardrobe as the festive season approaches. It can be tricky to know what to wear to all these upcoming events and so finding a uniform of sorts is a clever move.
Zara Tindall found hers a long time ago and her fashion formula for special occasions is very wearable. She relies on a little black dress - with a twist. This can be embroidery, embellishments or a hint of colour, and it's enough to make a classic into something more eye-catching.
She just showcased this once again when she and her husband Mike attended The Beauty Awards 2025 in London on 24th November. Zara whipped out her black Rebecca Vallance dress with silver and pearl adornments which we've seen several times before.
Shop LBDs With A Twist
Coming in black and cream, this Mint Velvet dress instantly reminded me of the elegance of Zara Tindall's gown. It also has puffed sleeves and a midi-length skirt, and the neckline is subtly trimmed with diamante crystals for sparkle. It's a luxurious piece, but a show-stopper. Get 20% off with the code BF20.
You can save yourself 25% off the price by using the code BF25 at Nobody's Child right now and this dress is well worth picking up. The black velvet material feels so wintery and the tiny white bows on the sweetheart neckline bring a feminine touch without being too much.
This black maxi dress has a flowy, pleated skirt that has gorgeous volume and movement. The bodice is embellished with multi-coloured sequins in a unique floral pattern and because the rest of the dress is so simple, the array of colours still feels very curated and sophisticated.
It's the epitome of what I'm calling her 'levelled-up LBD' style and she wore it previously to the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance at Harrods in 2023. The King's niece is a champion of the best British brands like Aspinal and Fairfax & Favor, though she's also partial to dresses by this Australian designer.
This particular piece is midi-length and high-necked, with feminine puffed sleeves and a very tiny cut-out on either side of the bodice. The velvet fabric brings a sumptuous sheen and the embellishments take this from pretty to stunning.
Without them it would be a very simple black dress. With them, it's suddenly more fun and fabulous. Yet this is why Zara Tindall's fashion formula is such a brilliant one to adopt for party season and beyond.
The timeless silhouettes and neutral base colour mean her frocks are versatile and easy to style and the hint of detail makes them more exciting than a plain LBD.
The neckline, cut-outs and waist of this dress are trimmed with pearl and crystal beads for a glamorous touch. Because the dress is still primarily black, they're balanced and still feel sophisticated and grown-up.
Zara accessorised with black court shoes and a sparkly silver clutch to tie in with both design elements of her dress. Cohesion always looks polished and so, if in doubt, go for black accessories with an LBD like hers or else match to the detailing.
The equestrian royal owns two very similar dresses from Rebecca Vallance that she's worn to special occasions in the past and she takes this approach. One is also midi-length with statement sleeves and has shiny gold floral motifs running down both sides of the bodice.
Another is an almost identical silhouette with red and gold flowers instead. Both times Zara Tindall wore black heels and gold bags, and the effect was so beautiful. Earrings are usually the only jewellery she wears with her LBDs so as not to overwhelm the detailing.
At The Beauty Awards she went for pearl drop earrings and pearl or faux pearl pieces can be great affordable jewellery picks and are neutral enough to work with a lot of looks. As the festive season edges nearer, it's a great time to find your formula - or follow Zara's failsafe one - and have a combination ready to go.
