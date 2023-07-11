Why the Prince and Princess of Wales may have to delay their family summer holiday

The Prince and Princess of Wales may have to delay their holiday this summer because of an important family obligation.

Every year, the Prince and Princess of Wales take time to go on holiday with their three young children.

However, the couple won't be taking their children on holiday any time soon because of this important reason.

In other royal news, This year's Wimbledon Royal Box featured some very important guests and the sentiment behind their invitation is just too sweet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are hands-on parents who are often taking their children on holiday to luxury locations such as Mustique or Jordan. In fact, back in 2021, Prince William and Kate Middleton's family Christmas card was taken in Jordan. However, the couple received a lot of flack for this card as there were many travel restrictions in the UK that made traveling difficult because of the pandemic.

Despite previous flack, the family has continued to travel with their children, and now that Lambook School - the primary school which Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attend - has broken up, the family should be free to go on holiday.

However, there is one family obligation that the future King and Queen may not want to miss.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's birthday is next week on Monday, July 17, 2023, and the Prince and Princess may want to be around to celebrate the Queen's birthday.

Last year for Queen Camilla's 75th birthday, a Clarence House spokesperson revealed how the Queen would be spending her special day, "She will be having a small family dinner." Queen Camilla and King Charles invited their family to attend a small dinner at Highgrove House, this included the Walses and Camilla's children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles.

These plans last year could be an indicator of how the Queen plans to spend her 76th birthday this year. This of course would mean that although the Wales children may be on their summer holidays, they won't be jetting off just yet with their parents and will instead be spending time in the UK.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Additionally, Princess Catherine may also want to attend some more tennis matches at Wimbledon, and the tennis tournament will only continue for the next few days. Already, the Princess of Wales has made an appearance in a stunning mint and white ensemble as Kate took inspiration from Princess Diana's 80s style for her first look at Wimbledon.

Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton for her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023, but there are hopes that George or his sister Princess Charlotte might be making their first Wimbledon appearance this summer with their tennis-loving mother.

The Wales family is expected to also visit Balmoral Castle later in the summer as they spend some time at the Queen's beloved Scottish home. However, this isn't expected to take place for another few weeks in August.