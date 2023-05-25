Why Prince William and Princess Catherine may have to miss the royal wedding of the year

Prince William and Princess Catherine may miss this wedding for a very sweet reason that involves their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been invited to a wedding in Jordan next week.

But the royal couple may have to miss this engagement for a special reason.

Next week, Royal Families from across the globe will gather in Jordan to celebrate an extravagant royal wedding. King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry his long-term girlfriend, Raja Al Saif on Friday, June 1, 2023.

As members of the British Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to have been invited to this momentous occasion which is set to be a glamourous affair. Snippets from Queen Rania's social media showed 'some highlights from Rajwa’s Henna,' a symbolic celebration that takes place before a wedding and allows a bride to spend quality time with her female friends and family.

The extravagance of this ceremony at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem on Monday perhaps hinted at what is to come when the family comes together for the main event, the ceremony set to take place at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

While this is certainly an occasion that many will not want to miss, the Prince and Princess of Wales may have to duck out of attending for this sweet reason.

We probably won’t see Kate Middleton next week after an intense coronation schedule as she is set to spend some quality time with her children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ school is on half-term next week and the royal parents often like to line up their schedules so they can take a break with the children.

On Friday, May 26 Lambrook School will break for half-term, with the children returning on Monday, June 5. As the wedding is on June 1, this would cut into the royal's time with their children, so they may decide to miss the celebraitons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it is possible that the Prince of Wales may choose to go to the ceremony alone. Prince William has a close relationship with Queen Rania as they have worked together on the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William launched the environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, in October 2020 with Sir David Attenborough. Every year from 2021 until 2030, The Earthshot Prize Council will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners. On the Earthshot Prize Council, among many other famous faces, is Queen Rania Al-Abdullah. This close tie could mean the Prince attends solo and Kate stays home to hang out with the children.

Sources close to the royal couple have told People, Kate "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules." The friend added, "She is hugely involved in every single part of their day," and "Kate likes to keep an ordinary life."

This means that the down-to-earth mother may prefer to spend the week with her three children solo for some quality time together.