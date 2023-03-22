The two very special occasions Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to focus on before the coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to be busy as they prepare not just for King Charles III's upcoming coronation, but also two very special celebrations for both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are both set to celebrate their birthdays ahead of their grandfather King Charles III's historic coronation this May.

Prince Louis will turn 5 on April 23, while Charlotte's 8th birthday falls on May 2, just four days before the coronation.

With less than two months to go, preparations for King Charles III's historic coronation are in their final stages. As the Royal Family prepares, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle negotiating the terms of their attendance before their final decision has to made within the next two weeks, and as worries about Prince George's role in the celebrations are voiced, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also gearing up to celebrate two different but equally special occasions which fall before the event.

A matter of days before the Coronation, the Wales' family will be celebrating as both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte mark their birthdays. The youngest member of the family, Louis, will turn five on April 23, and Princess Charlotte will be celebrating her eighth birthday the week after on May 2.

While the birthdays will no doubt be filled with gifts and cake, they will also bring delight to royal fans as the public will get to see a rare glimpse of the children in their official birthday photographs.

Kate Middleton famously takes their portraits to release herself on social media, rather than hosting a photo call with the media. The results are refreshingly candid, showing off her children in sweet and relaxed poses, much like the couple's recent Mother's Day post and how it revealed a lot about their parenting style.

Last year, Charlotte's adorable birthday portrait showed the smiling princess in a field of bluebells with her pet cocker spaniel Orla. Previous year's photos have showed the young Charlotte volunteering with the rest of her family, helping to load food into a van and delivering meals to those in need in Norfolk.

Prince Louis was pictured on the Norfolk coast enjoying some time at the beach for his fourth birthday picture last year. The prince looked vastly more grown up than in his third birthday portrait in which his parents released a photo of him on his bike as he was about to go to nursery for the very first time.

Just four days after Charlotte's birthday, the Wales children will celebrate King Charles III's coronation and will all reportedly have prominent roles at the event. It has been revealed that the siblings will be joining King Charles III's coronation procession, sitting alongside their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla as they return to Buckingham Palace.

As if the schedule wasn't hectic enough already, Kate and William have also been tipped to be bringing their children to the royal's Easter Sunday service on 9 April. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the service last year, but Prince Louis was deemed too young to sit through the event.

This year though, reports say that all three children could be spotted on the walk to the church having royal fans waiting in anticipation. The outing does make sense as, while George, Charlotte, and Louis have attended big royal events before, it has been a while since they've all been spotted in public together and the Easter walk would be a gentle way to prepare them for the major attention that will surround the coronation.