Kate Middleton’s ‘power play’ signal with ‘seriously cold' stare at Prince William during key moment

Kate Middleton’s “power play” signal with a “seriously cold” stare at Prince William during a key moment has been revealed by a body language expert.

The Princess of Wales reportedly gave her husband a “seriously cold” stare at the Irish Guards’ annual St Patrick’s Day parade on March 17.

According to body language expert Judi James this was a “dramatic change” to a more “serious” expression befitting her new role.

This royal news comes as all eyes were on Kate Middleton's bright white blazer during her recent engagement.

Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit with its bright turquoise tones might’ve stunned us and been a radical departure from her usual color palette on March 17, but it seems the Princess of Wales’ body language was every bit as intriguing as her fashion choices. During this pivotal royal engagement which was Kate’s first parade since becoming Colonel of the Irish Guards last year, she apparently gave Prince William a “seriously cold” stare.

Discussing Kate Middleton’s “power play” signal with The Express (opens in new tab), body language expert Judi James expressed her belief that the future Queen Consort was focused on coming across as “military” rather than “royal”. This look seems to have been exchanged whilst she and Prince William were standing on a platform as the Princess of Wales prepared to take the salute of the regiment for the first time since succeeding him as Colonel.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

“There's some interesting power play signals here as William hands over to his wife, describing her as 'Colonel Catherine',” Judi explained, before suggesting that there was a “dramatic change” in body language at this point.

She claimed, "After some signature signals of affection and fun between the couple during this outing, it's interesting to see the dramatic change as Kate adopts a more serious look. She stands fully to attention as she fixes William with what looks like a seriously cold, hard stare."

"The look shows how seriously Kate is taking her new role," Judi went on to allege. "Her body language is immaculate here and military, rather than royal.”

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

However, whilst the idea of Kate Middleton’s “power play signal” might come as a surprise to some fans, it seems that her husband wasn’t fazed by it at all. Instead, Judi suggested that Prince William’s body language indicated “pride” in the Princess of Wales at this key moment.

The expert said, "William's response to her stare is a very puckered-looking smile to suggest pride and perhaps a sense of respect for the woman who is taking over his role."

This engagement was a huge moment for the Princess of Wales and so it’s perhaps unsurprising that amongst the “signals of affection” that have become their “signature” according to Judi, there was also a sense of responsibility leading to her “stare” on St Patrick's Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the years that have passed since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding the couple have often been seen as having the perfect fairytale relationship.

Though some have recently claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is “not all sweetness” and is often supposedly somewhat like a “Jane Austen novel”. The couple also have the challenge of balancing their extensive personal and public responsibilities especially in the build-up to the King’s coronation where they are expected to play significant roles.