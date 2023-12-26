This young royal's mischievous antics have fans cracking up - and it's not Prince Louis!

As Prince Louis graduates to wearing trousers, another young royal stole the show with hilarious antics

Lena Tindall was the young royal who cracked fans up with her mischievous antics this year, as Prince Louis was more reserved for once
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jack Slater
By Jack Slater
published

Prince Louis is usually the one causing an adorable commotion when the Royal Family come together, but the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was uncharacteristically reserved this Christmas.

Perhaps Louis was on his best behaviour since he’d been able to don a pair of grown-up trousers for the first time.

Usually, young royals wear shorts come rain or shine until around the age of eight-years-old, but Louis was clearly allowed to break this tradition as he was seen joining the family for the Sandringham walkabout wearing a pair of tartan trousers.

Mike and Lena Tindall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis sweetly smiled and waved to the throngs of crowds who came out to wish the Royal Family a merry Christmas, and he was holding hands with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia.

However, Zara and Mike’s other daughter – Lena – took over what’s usually Louis’s role and cracked fans up with a series of cheeky facial expressions and excited fussing.

Zara and Mike's youngest child, two-year-old Lucas, did not join the rest of the family as he is likely considered too young to attend the service. Prince Louis only started joining the family in 2022, when he had turned four.

Lena – who is Mike and Zara’s middle child – very much lived up to the stereotype of the middle-child with her hilarious antics, tussling with her dad, Mike. In one photo, the cute royal – who wore a smart beige coat which included an oversized, asymmetrical collar – even appears to be putting all her effort into grabbing something from her dad’s hand.

Lena Tindall cracked fans up with her Christmas Day antics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike and Lena Tindall had fun outside the church at the Sandringham walkabout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Mike being a towering former rugby player, Lena has to settle for exasperatedly paw at him before a video shared on social media shows him effortlessly pulling her away.

In another funny photo, Lena keeps up the beloved tradition of royal children pulling funny faces to the cameras – something which everyone from a young Prince William and Prince Harry to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have done.

Lena Tindall pulling faces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lena Tindall with mum Zara Tindall on Christmas Day 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her part, Lena’s mum, Zara, was characteristically unfazed by it all.

Looking effortlessly elegant in a flattering dark green coat which was cinched in at the waist with a matching tonal belt.

The coat is thought to be newly worn by Princess Anne’s daughter, and is the Neave style from designer Laura Green London.

She paired her coat with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Highland Black suede boots and her Mayfair Bag comes from Aspinal of London, one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands.

Zara finished her understated look with a beige coloured headband from Juliette Botterill Millinery, which matched her youngest daughter’s coat. The hat included a structural bow motif, for a touch of elegance.

Zara TindallLaura Green London
Neave coat from Laura Green London

£1,450.00 – £2,030.00 | Neave is the reinvention of your classic Winter coat, made from 100% wool with a 100% satin lining. Zara's coat was in a green colour and you can enquire with the brand for more colours and options. 

Juliette Botterill Millinery - Bow headband Juliette Botterill

Bow Headband

£460.00 | Zara chose a gold colour, but the Bow headband style is worn on a slim headband in your choice of hair colour. 

Stuart Weitzman highland suede boots Net-A-Porter
Stuart Weitzman Highland Suede Boots

£895 | This supple black suede pair is lined in smooth satin and finished with ties to keep them comfortably in place. 

In one touching moment caught on social media, Zara was enjoying a relaxed walk with her family when she throws her arm around Prince George who looked comfortable and at-ease with his father’s cousin.

See more

Both Mike and Zara are thought to enjoy a great bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton, with Mike even revealing his cheeky nickname for William that only he could get away with giving the future king.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

