This young royal's mischievous antics have fans cracking up - and it's not Prince Louis!
As Prince Louis graduates to wearing trousers, another young royal stole the show with hilarious antics
Prince Louis is usually the one causing an adorable commotion when the Royal Family come together, but the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was uncharacteristically reserved this Christmas.
Perhaps Louis was on his best behaviour since he’d been able to don a pair of grown-up trousers for the first time.
Usually, young royals wear shorts come rain or shine until around the age of eight-years-old, but Louis was clearly allowed to break this tradition as he was seen joining the family for the Sandringham walkabout wearing a pair of tartan trousers.
Louis sweetly smiled and waved to the throngs of crowds who came out to wish the Royal Family a merry Christmas, and he was holding hands with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia.
However, Zara and Mike’s other daughter – Lena – took over what’s usually Louis’s role and cracked fans up with a series of cheeky facial expressions and excited fussing.
Zara and Mike's youngest child, two-year-old Lucas, did not join the rest of the family as he is likely considered too young to attend the service. Prince Louis only started joining the family in 2022, when he had turned four.
Lena – who is Mike and Zara’s middle child – very much lived up to the stereotype of the middle-child with her hilarious antics, tussling with her dad, Mike. In one photo, the cute royal – who wore a smart beige coat which included an oversized, asymmetrical collar – even appears to be putting all her effort into grabbing something from her dad’s hand.
Of course, Mike being a towering former rugby player, Lena has to settle for exasperatedly paw at him before a video shared on social media shows him effortlessly pulling her away.
In another funny photo, Lena keeps up the beloved tradition of royal children pulling funny faces to the cameras – something which everyone from a young Prince William and Prince Harry to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have done.
For her part, Lena’s mum, Zara, was characteristically unfazed by it all.
Looking effortlessly elegant in a flattering dark green coat which was cinched in at the waist with a matching tonal belt.
The coat is thought to be newly worn by Princess Anne’s daughter, and is the Neave style from designer Laura Green London.
She paired her coat with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Highland Black suede boots and her Mayfair Bag comes from Aspinal of London, one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands.
Zara finished her understated look with a beige coloured headband from Juliette Botterill Millinery, which matched her youngest daughter’s coat. The hat included a structural bow motif, for a touch of elegance.
In one touching moment caught on social media, Zara was enjoying a relaxed walk with her family when she throws her arm around Prince George who looked comfortable and at-ease with his father’s cousin.
Following The King, Johnny, and Princess Margaret's family, auntie Zara Tindall hugging Prince George of Wales in Sandringham yesterday.Credit: Callan Taverner via Youtube pic.twitter.com/w50hekouF0December 26, 2023
Both Mike and Zara are thought to enjoy a great bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton, with Mike even revealing his cheeky nickname for William that only he could get away with giving the future king.
