The cheeky nickname Prince William received from Mike Tindall gives a unique insight into his lifestyle

The cheeky nickname Prince William received from Mike Tindall was revealed in a recent podcast - and it's a rather fun one!

Zara and Mike Tindall appeared on The Total Sport Podcast, Seven: Rob Burrow with... the rugby league Rob and his wife Lindsey to speak about the highs and lows of their sporting careers, their families, and their children.

In the interview, Rob asked Mike about being in the Royal Family and if she had any nicknames for the royals. Mike revealed the fun nickname he had for his cousin-in-law, Prince William. "For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy. He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales," he joked. He then joked, "Sorry Sir!"

Zara then could be heard laughing in the background, "Oh my god. You are in so much trouble."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.

The couple then revealed their pet names for one another. "We basically call each other munchkins a lot or my love. I normally use munchkin don’t know why that started but it has stuck. I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as..." said Mike.

Zara added, "A lot of those nicknames kind of fly around, when he's not listening to the munchkin or the Mikey, then it becomes like Michael or Michael Tindall when there's no response," she said laughing.

Zara then revealed that she also has a potentially saucy name for Mike in her phone. "He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten. So you can fill the first word in," she teased.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like Zara Tindall, Princess Catherine also has a slightly dirty nickname for her husband. It was revealed by the Mirror, that Catherine used to call the Prince 'Big Willy' when they were at St Andrew's University together.

This was a somewhat private nickname until Prince Harry decided to be a cheeky brother-in-law and revealed this nickname while doing an impersonation of his new sister-in-law - on their wedding day! Reportedly in 2011 on Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day, Prince Harry gave a speech as best man and decided that this was the golden opportunity to mortify his new family member and reveal this dirty nickname.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many nicknames within the Royal Family, but not all are dirty and some are rather adorable. Prince George's nickname is so cute, and it's quintessential British! The Mirror reported in 2013, "Proud royal parents William and Kate have given their new son George an unusual nickname – after a brand of teabags. Pals started calling Prince George PG, so the couple took the next logical step and dubbed him Tips."

George isn't the only one of his siblings with an adorable nickname. Prince Louis's sweet family nickname was revealed during an engagement earlier this year. The Prince was snapped making s'mores during a charitable event excitedly waving his sticky marshmallow stick around. Catherine quickly noticed and said to the youngster, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug," revealing the Prince's sweet nickname to be Lou-Bug!