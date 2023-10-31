Prince George's nickname is so cute - and so quintessentially British!
Prince George's nickname has been revealed and honestly, we love this very British nickname!
At the tender age of just 10 years old, Prince George has already had a number of names in his life. When he was born he was christened George Alexander Louis and because of his parent's title as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, he took on the surname 'Cambridge' at school. However in 2022, as his parents became the Prince and Princess of Wales, he became George Wales at school.
One constant for the Prince is that he has always been formally known as 'Prince George' - and this is partially linked to the sweet nickname that he has reportedly had for over a decade!
The Mirror reported in 2013, "Proud royal parents William and Kate have given their new son George an unusual nickname – after a brand of teabags. Pals started calling Prince George PG, so the couple took the next logical step and dubbed him Tips."
Reportedly the name has stuck and the Prince is often called a variation of PG, PG Tips, or Tips. As PG Tips is a well-known British brand of teabags, this is a very patriotic surname and almost an inside joke with the country famous for drinking cups of tea!
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
George isn't the only one of his siblings with an adorable nickname. Prince Louis's sweet family nickname was revealed during an engagement earlier this year. The Prince was snapped making s'mores during a charitable event excitedly waving his sticky marshmallow stick around. Catherine quickly noticed and said to the youngster, "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug," revealing the Prince's sweet nickname to be Lou-Bug!
In contrast to this cutesy name, Prince William's adorable nickname for Princess Charlotte has an international twist. The Prince calls his only daughter, 'mignonette' which means 'small and delicate' in French. However, Princess Charlotte has total opposite nicknames at school and at home as the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was apparently known as 'Warrior Princess' by staff at Willcock's Nursery School because of her adventurous nature.
There are a number of other fun Royal Family nicknames that are used between members of the family to show their affection and familiarity for one another. Kate Middleton's adorable nickname for Prince Charles is the sweetest royal family secret we've heard for a while as it was discovered that she calls the King 'Grandpa,' just like her children. It was also reported that Prince Philip lovingly referred to Queen Elizabeth II as cabbage!
