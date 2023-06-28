This photo of the Countess of Snowdon wearing the *wildest* feathered hat has to be seen to be believed!

We can’t get over the extravagance of the lilac feathered hat the Countess of Snowdon wore to Ascot back in 1994.

Viscountess Serena Linley wore a huge tophat complete with feathers and we’re obsessed.

The Countess wore the hat, which matched her lilac dress, to Ladies Day at Ascot back in 1994.

Members of the Royal Family stepped out at Royal Ascot last week and provided us with some showstopping looks.

From Zara Tindall’s striking blue dress and silver heels, Duchess Sophie’s white shirt dress, and Kate Middleton’s sheer lace dress, the royal ladies gave us some serious style inspiration for any upcoming formal summer occasions.

But while it's usually the likes of Kate Middleton who has us swooning over her Ascot looks, we've come across a picture of a lesser-known royal - the Countess of Snowdon - from 1994 and we're totally obsessed with her giant hat.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Countess matched her huge statement hat with a 3/4 length sleeve panelled dress in the same lilac shade, which also appeared to feature matching feathers on the back. And she continued the lilac theme with a lilac suede clutch bag.

Keeping her accessories simple and letting the feathered hat do the talking, she simply teamed her bold look with a pair of dainty pearl drop earrings.

A lesser-known royal than the likes of Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, and Duchess Sophie, the Countess of Snowdon is the former wife of David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, who is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret, and thus a first cousin of King Charles.

The Earl and Countess announced that they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty)

The pair announced the news in a statement, which read, "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The couple got married in October 1993 and have two children David Albert Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Another royal lady who likes to wear a hat to formal events is none other than the Princess of Wales, who sported a large red hat at Ascot this year to match her stunning red dress.

Kate was styled in a bespoke midi red dress by Alexander McQueen with a v-neck and puffed shoulders. The 41-year-old teamed the elegant ensemble with a red Philip Tracey hat, which was also custom-made for her, and a burgundy clutch bag. For her jewelry, she went with a pair of £74 'Esmee Gold Brass Earrings' from Sezane.