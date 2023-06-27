Prince William hailed as 'down to earth' after launching huge new project

Prince William has been called 'down to earth' by royal fans following the launch of his five-year-long homeless scheme, Homewards.

Prince William has officially launched Homewards, a new campaign which aims to end homelessness in the UK in the next five years.

The Prince of Wales kicked off the initiative, which focuses on six specific locations, on Monday in Lambeth, London.

Prince William has impressed royal fans yet again.

The Prince of Wales launched a five year program this week called the Homewards, which aims to end homelessness "for good" by 2028.

The 41-year-old kicked off the important campaign on Monday with a visit to Lambeth and Bournemouth, before travelling to Newport, Wales. He also headed to Belfast in Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, where he learned about local projects that are combatting homelessness in the eastern area of the city.

Yesterday, he visited the Maindee Primary School in Wales to find out how local schools are supporting families affected by homelessness. He was joined by Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell-Horner, who greeted the future King with a friendly hug upon meeting.

(Image credit: Getty)

As well as Newport, Lambeth and Bournemouth, Homewards will also work in Christchurch, Poole and Dorset. The £3 million scheme seeks to find locally led solutions to prevent homelessness, which William said should always be "rare, brief and unrepeated." In England alone, it's estimated that there about 270,000 people experiencing homeless today.

Speaking at the Mosaic Clubhouse in Lambeth, William said he was delighted to visit the mental health service provider. He called the organization's work 'inspiring' and 'vital', before meeting with its staff and taking part in a barista training offered at the clubhouse.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince William also delivered a short speech at the launch event, in which he paid subtle tribute to his late mum, Princess Diana.

"I first visited a homeless shelter when I was 11 with my mother," he said. "The visits we made together left a deep and lasting impression." The dad-of-three went on to say he has met "so many extroadrinary people" and heard "heartbreaking stories" that have shown him the "first-hand the breadth and complexities of homelessness."

He went on to describe how Homewards will work to support people affected by the issue, before adding, "It is possible to end homelessness."

Royal fans were quick to praise William's latest project, with many taking to social media to share their reactions. One impressed follower hailed the future monarch as "down to earth" while others said that Princess Diana would be "proud" of his philanthropic work.