Queen Camilla has told King Charles that Prince Harry and Meghan make her feel 'uncomfortable'

Queen Camilla has reportedly told her husband that Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, make her feel uncomfortable.

Queen Camilla is still feeling hurt over some of Prince Harry's claims in his memoir, Spare, according to sources.

Prince Harry called Camilla 'wicked stepmother' in his autobiography, something that Camilla is still apparently reeling about.

OK reported that at Royal Ascot this week, the gossip in the royal enclosure centered around Harry and Meghan - and namely, Camilla’s grudge against the couple.

“According to Camilla’s friends, the mother-of-two ‘remains furious’ at Harry for calling her a ‘wicked stepmother’ in his memoir” they report. “His cutting words are why she prefers to keep her distance from them.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source added, “Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally - he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them any time."

However, the insider continued, "Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.”

And apparently, Queen Camilla is also not on great terms with her other daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales. OK explained, "[Camilla] allegedly is still not on great terms with Kate Middleton. That was made clear when the brunette beauty refrained from curtsying to the newly minted queen at the May Coronation.”

An insider said at the time “That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time. Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about Coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious.”

A second source revealed that the royal women's relationship began to deteriorate when Camilla became Queen following the late Queen Elizabeth's death last September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Camilla’s lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head,” the source said. “She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her. [Kate] was frankly disgusted by Camilla’s behavior.”

King Charles was said to be concerned about Harry's memoir ahead of its release, as he was worried that it would 'damage' Camilla's reputation.

A source said at the time, "Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life. Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused."

They added, "Charles is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing he needs -especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen - is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”