This hilarious photo of King Charles and Camilla at Ascot 2023 shows the *best* moment so far!

King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended both days of Royal Ascot 2023, but there's one picture of the royal couple that we're totally obsessed with.

The royals have officially gathered at Ascot Racecourse for a week full of exciting events, but we can't stop looking at this picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The couple, who were in attendance on day two of Ascot 2023, had clearly seen something shocking as they both look flabbergasted in the shot, with their mouths open in a comical fashion.

Both Charles and Camilla are holding a pair of binoculars, but have taken them away from their eyes in the picture - perhaps to get a wider glance at what was going on without the obstruction of binoculars.

This is Charles and Camilla's first appearance at Ascot as King and Queen and the monarchs were clearly having a fun time at the races, which can be seen in their jovial facial expressions.

They were also joined by Duchess Sophie - who looked amazing in a white shirt dress - and she also looked surprised at whatever the royals had witnessed from their box.

But despite her comical facial expressions, Queen Camilla looked particularly stunning in a luxurious, pink ensemble for the event, which the royals attend every year.

Camilla stole the show with a look that dismissed the quiet luxury trend, opting for a baby pink coat dress, complete with pleats in the skirt and lapels on top. She also wore a Philip Treacy white hat - a designer that the Queen is seen wearing quite frequently - which featured a chic bow-like design on the right side.

To add some intense glamour to the look, she also wore a large topaz and pearl necklace with the petal pink coat dress. This necklace, which she has worn in the past, is known as Camilla's antique five-stranded necklace, and the gemstone in the middle is said to have been an Edwardian-era brooch that was purchased at an auction in 2000.

For additional accessories, the Queen also wore a matching pair of dangling topaz and pearl earrings to really tie in the colors from her fabulous necklace. Additionally, she wore a stack of luxurious bracelets, including some small gold styles and a noticeably luxurious blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet.

The Queen also carried a small, metallic silver clutch to the racing event, as well as a pair of white gloves for the last touch of royal elegance.