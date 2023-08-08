The unconventional gift pregnant Kate Middleton was once given by a young fan
Prince William was given a rather strange gift to give his wife Catherine when she was pregnant with Prince Louis
Prince William was once given a rather unconventional gift to pass on to the Princess of Wales, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.
- The Princess of Wales was gifted an avocado from a young fan who handed the nutritious present to Prince William during a royal outing, during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.
- Catherine is known to have suffered with terrible morning sickness during her pregnancies and reportedly ate avocados to help ease the nausea.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and youngest little one, Prince Louis, living comfortably with their brood of three at Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle.
The Wales kids are growing up fast, with Prince George having turned 10 earlier this year and reportedly set to attend Eton when he leaves Lambrook school. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday in May and Prince Louis is now five and seeming more grown up every time he steps out for a public engagement.
But the Princess of Wales's journey to becoming a mother wasn't total smooth sailing, with the future Queen Consort suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which causes extreme sickness, during her three pregnancies.
Amid reports that Catherine was eating avocado in order to combat her sickness, Prince William was given one of the superfood fruits by a young boy whose mother was also suffering from pregnancy sickness.
While on a royal engagement in 2017, the future King was handed an avocado by the young royal fan and told him, "I’ve never been given an avocado before. That’s really sweet of you. Catherine will love the avocado."
Kate previously opened up about the sickness she endured during her pregnancies and revealed that mindfulness and meditation really helped her through.
Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Catherine explained how it was a struggle for William to see her feeling so unwell while feeling so powerless.
"You know, William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering without actually being able to do anything about it," she said.
"I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labor. It was hugely powerful," Catherine continued.
