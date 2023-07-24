The privilege Prince George has always had that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been denied
There's a privilege Prince George has always had thanks to good fortune - but Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't so lucky
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s a privilege Prince George has always had that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been denied.
- Prince George turned 10 on 22nd July and continued his pattern of enjoying his birthday during the school summer holidays.
- In contrast, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seem to have had to attend school on several of their birthdays and aren’t ever guaranteed the day off.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure.
As second in the royal line of succession, Prince George’s future responsibilities are set to be different to those of his younger siblings. However, there’s also a low-key privilege Prince George has always had that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been denied that has nothing to do with their royal roles. The future King turned 10 on 22nd July and whilst fans were treated to a Prince George birthday photo taken by Millie Pilkington, the family celebrated the special occasion in private. One thing we know for sure about his big day, though, is that he didn’t spend it at school.
And he wouldn't have done, even if his birthday hadn’t fallen on a Saturday as ever since he started nursery and school, Prince George’s birthday seems to have consistently been in the summer holidays. This allows Prince George to enjoy his entire birthday however he likes every year.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
This stroke of luck is something that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis unfortunately don’t share. Prince George attended Westacre Montessori School near the Wales family’s Anmer Hall home, before moving to Thomas’s Battersea school near Kensington Palace and then to his current school, Lambrook, which is close to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
All three of their term dates for 2023-2024 show a pattern of ending the summer term around the second week of July, which is in line with many other schools in the UK. It’s likely the same was true when he was a pupil at Westacre and then Lambrook and next year the summer term will end on 6th July, meaning the future King’s 11th birthday will also be spent out of lessons.
Things are a lot more inconsistent for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are only guaranteed their birthdays off school if they fall on a weekend or bank holiday.
Out of the two of them Princess Charlotte is the most likely to get a school-free birthday as her special day has previously fallen on a bank holiday Monday, as it was in 2022. Lambrook, Thomas’s and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ former nursery Willcox’s 2023-2024 term dates show that Prince Louis is often unfortunate with where his birthday falls. For the upcoming educational year all three will begin the summer term just a few days before his birthday on 23rd April.
According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, Easter can fall anywhere between 22nd March and 25th April and with bank holidays in the UK for Good Friday and Easter Monday, it’s possible that one day Prince Louis’ birthday could fall on one of these.
So the privilege Prince George has always had and will most likely continue to have throughout his time at school is something Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are by no means guaranteed to enjoy too. However, the younger Wales kids are likely used to the possibility of being at school on their birthdays by now and could even enjoy being surrounded by their friends all day whenever this happens.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Princess Catherine borrowed this pair of bold earrings from Carole Middleton - as the pair have a 'shared mother-daughter fashion taste'
Princess Catherine once borrowed a pair of stunning earrings from mum Carole Middleton for an iconic outing
By Laura Harman • Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure
There's a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and two other royals will in a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George’s birthday portrait has royal fans saying the same thing
Prince George's birthday portrait has royal fans seeing double
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Prince George's 'close-knit' support that Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for him to have at Eton
Prince George is reportedly heading to Eton with a close group of friends
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week
Seriously, the Wales kids are the cutest
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
How George could follow in Charles's footsteps with special honor for little brother Prince Louis when he is King
Prince George could follow in King Charles's footsteps and give his brother a special honor
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'worried' about Prince George's role in King Charles's coronation 'based on past decisions'
Kate Middleton and Prince William are concerned, a royal insider has revealed
By Robyn Morris • Published