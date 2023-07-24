The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and other royals have yet to endure

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that Princess Anne and several other royals have yet to endure.

Prince George turned 10 years old on 22nd July and whilst this was an exciting day for the future King it was also tinged with sadness.

He has now marked his first birthday since Queen Elizabeth passed away though there are several royals who’ve yet to experience this poignant moment.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with “extrovert” Princess Anne.

As the future King and second in the royal line of succession, Prince George has already started to gain a lot of invaluable experience of royal life and responsibilities. He accompanied his parents Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales on a royal tour when he was just nine months old and has recently been spotted more often at sporting events with one or both of them. Whilst at the age of nine he’s already played a key role in a monarch’s coronation when he was a Page of Honour at King Charles’ big day.

As he grows up Prince George will likely be learning a lot from his proud parents and other senior working royals like his great-aunt Princess Anne. But despite being just 10 years old, there’s a heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced that the Princess Royal has not…

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

On July 22 he celebrated his milestone 10th birthday and Prince George’s birthday portrait taken by Millie Pilkington was released, much to the delight of fans. Though this was a joyful occasion, it was also likely tinged with sadness as this was the first birthday he’d had since Queen Elizabeth died.

She passed away at Balmoral on 8th September last year and Prince George was the last member of the Wales family to mark his special day since her passing. He was understood to be close to Queen Elizabeth, whom he used to call “Gan-Gan”. After her death, Prince William expressed gratitude for the time Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent with her.

“My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” he declared in a statement.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Spending his birthday without any message or card or gift from Queen Elizabeth was likely very different for Prince George. The heartbreaking moment Prince George has now experienced is something that three members of the immediate Royal Family will soon endure but haven’t yet - including Princess Anne.

On 15th August, Princess Anne will mark her first birthday since her beloved mother’s death. And she’s not the only royal who’ll soon be experiencing this poignant first too as Princess Beatrice’s birthday is on 8th August and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s is on 4th August.

Out of all of Queen Elizabeth’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren these three royals are now the only ones yet to mark their birthday since Her Majesty passed away - apart from Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest who was born in 2023.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time// Image 3:Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Three birthdays could be bittersweet for Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Duchess Meghan, especially as the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death is only a month later. It’s not known how or if the Royal Family might honour her memory on this date but they could perhaps do so with a church service or a special post on social media.