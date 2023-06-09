Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest shares heartbreaking connection with Princess Lilibet and Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi

Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest shares a heartbreaking connection with Princess Lilibet and Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi that could be felt very soon as a royal anniversary approaches.

There is one poignant thing that Ernest Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna and the Sussexes’ daughter Princess Lilibet have in common.

All three children never got to meet Prince Philip and what would’ve been the late royal’s 102nd birthday is fast approaching.

Just weeks after she joined members of the immediate and extended Royal Family at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation service, Princess Eugenie’s second baby was welcomed into the world. A rather unique decision Princess Eugenie made saw the doting mom take to Instagram to announce Ernest Brooksbank’s birth on May 30 as she delved into the meaning behind his sweet full name. Although the Royal Family are no doubt just as overjoyed as fans, what would’ve been Prince Philip’s 102nd birthday is almost here.

This particular day could remind some of how Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest shares a heartbreaking connection with Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Lilibet. Out of all thirteen of the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, only these three royals sadly never got to meet their great-grandfather.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021, shortly after he and the Queen had become great-grandparents for the 9th and 10th time. Princess Eugenie’s eldest son August Brooksbank was born in February 2021 and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Tindall was born in March 2021.

Both were given the middle name Philip, thought to be a sweet nod to the Duke of Edinburgh. Following Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy announcement that February with a photo taken by Misan Harriman, Prince Philip knew that they would be welcoming their second baby.

But as Princess Lilibet was born in June and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi was born in September he never got to see them. Ernest Brooksbank has this heartbreaking connection with Sienna and Princess Lilibet as he was born over two years after Prince Philip passed away.

Prince Philip’s grandchildren are understood to have had a close bond with him and June 10 marks what would have been his 102nd birthday. His family will perhaps reflect privately upon their precious memories of him and Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry might find it heart-wrenching that some of their children weren’t able to forge memories of him too.

Princess Eugenie certainly cherishes the moment Prince Philip met her older son August. Opening up in the BBC’s Prince Philip documentary in 2021, she explained, "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

In a special Instagram tribute to him after he passed away she also declared that she would remember him in all of his relatives, including his great-grandchildren.

“I remember your hands and your laugh and your favorite beer. ⁣I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all”, she wrote.

Whilst Ernest, Sienna and Princess Lilibet might never have got to meet Prince Philip, it seems likely that their parents will share all their special memories of him with them as they grow up.