Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with “extrovert personality” Princess Anne.
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s balance of personalities could already be seen to mirror King Charles and Princess Anne.
- It’s claimed that Princess Anne was more “forceful” than her brother as a child and Princess Charlotte has also been dubbed the “most confident” of her siblings.
- This royal news comes as Princess Anne proves a chip off the old block with witty comments – and it’s a sign of how relaxed she feels doing her duties.
As the eldest of the future King and Queen Consort’s children it’s perhaps no surprise that fans are treated to more glimpses of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In recent years they’ve been gradually introduced to life in the royal spotlight, with visits and appearances at sporting events. Just days ago Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Wimbledon Royal Box to watch the Men’s Singles Final 2023.
This marked Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut and the second time her brother had attended. They certainly looked to have enjoyed the match and Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing double act could be seen to echo King Charles’ childhood bond with Princess Anne.
Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position in May is said to have showcased King Charles’ immense respect for her. They’re only two years apart in age and they often went on outings and were seen holding hands together throughout their childhood, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But there’s also another key element to their bond the Wales siblings apparently echo…
According to Express.co.uk, former royal nanny Mabel Anderson once claimed that King Charles was “never as boisterous or noisy” as his sister. Instead, she alleged that Princess Anne had a “much stronger, more extrovert personality” and that whilst she “didn’t exactly push him aside” she was “certainly more of a forceful child”.
Of all the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Princess Charlotte, who’s also a second-born daughter and a “royal spare” like her great-aunt, is often perceived as more extroverted and confident compared to Prince George.
Body language expert Judi James previously analysed the Wales family as they stood outside their Anmer Hall home in 2020 to applaud key workers. She expressed her belief to Femail that Princess Charlotte is a “leader” and the “most confident” child.
“Charlotte does appear to be something of the little leader in the family dynamic, stepping to the front of the pose with her parents interestingly out of eye-line and instigating the clapping, using what looks like the most energy and excitement,” she claimed.
Judi continued, “Charlotte has always been the one who seems the most enthusiastic about waving and clapping to the public, and her meet and greet with the crowds at Christmas suggested Kate and William might acknowledge the fact that she is currently the most confident of their children in social situations.”
In contrast, Prince George reminded fans of Queen Elizabeth’s “shy” father last year during an appearance. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic seems to mirror King Charles and Princess Anne’s childhood one, with their mix of personalities. The Princess Royal continues to have a close bond with King Charles and perhaps Princess Charlotte will go on to play a similarly significant role in her own brother’s reign one day.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Wordle 765 trends as players fail to solve the 'simple' challenge, 'Another failure!'
Wordle 765 X is trending on social media as players fail to solve the latest challenge posed today by the New York Times
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for July 24 - July 30, 2023
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton • Published
-
Princess Anne proves a chip off the old block with witty comments – and it’s a sign of how relaxed she feels doing her duties
She might be the Princess Royal, but she should be crowned the queen of the one-liner
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Prince George’s birthday portrait has royal fans saying the same thing
Happy 10th birthday to Prince George
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Prince George's 'close-knit' support that Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for him to have at Eton
Prince George is reportedly heading to Eton with a close group of friends
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week
Seriously, the Wales kids are the cutest
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Princess Anne's 'simplistic' wedding dress was inspired by one of history's most famous monarchs - and it's not Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess Royal married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, in 1973
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Princess Anne set for special day though it’s unlikely fans will get a glimpse of what’s to come
Princess Anne is set for special day of celebration with her nearest and dearest but if past years are anything to go on fans won't get a glimpse
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
How George could follow in Charles's footsteps with special honor for little brother Prince Louis when he is King
Prince George could follow in King Charles's footsteps and give his brother a special honor
By Caitlin Elliott • Published