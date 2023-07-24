Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with “extrovert personality” Princess Anne.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s balance of personalities could already be seen to mirror King Charles and Princess Anne.

It’s claimed that Princess Anne was more “forceful” than her brother as a child and Princess Charlotte has also been dubbed the “most confident” of her siblings.

As the eldest of the future King and Queen Consort’s children it’s perhaps no surprise that fans are treated to more glimpses of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In recent years they’ve been gradually introduced to life in the royal spotlight, with visits and appearances at sporting events. Just days ago Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Wimbledon Royal Box to watch the Men’s Singles Final 2023.

This marked Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut and the second time her brother had attended. They certainly looked to have enjoyed the match and Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing double act could be seen to echo King Charles’ childhood bond with Princess Anne.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position in May is said to have showcased King Charles’ immense respect for her. They’re only two years apart in age and they often went on outings and were seen holding hands together throughout their childhood, like Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But there’s also another key element to their bond the Wales siblings apparently echo…

According to Express.co.uk, former royal nanny Mabel Anderson once claimed that King Charles was “never as boisterous or noisy” as his sister. Instead, she alleged that Princess Anne had a “much stronger, more extrovert personality” and that whilst she “didn’t exactly push him aside” she was “certainly more of a forceful child”.

Of all the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Princess Charlotte, who’s also a second-born daughter and a “royal spare” like her great-aunt, is often perceived as more extroverted and confident compared to Prince George.

(Image credit: -/CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Body language expert Judi James previously analysed the Wales family as they stood outside their Anmer Hall home in 2020 to applaud key workers. She expressed her belief to Femail that Princess Charlotte is a “leader” and the “most confident” child.

“Charlotte does appear to be something of the little leader in the family dynamic, stepping to the front of the pose with her parents interestingly out of eye-line and instigating the clapping, using what looks like the most energy and excitement,” she claimed.

Judi continued, “Charlotte has always been the one who seems the most enthusiastic about waving and clapping to the public, and her meet and greet with the crowds at Christmas suggested Kate and William might acknowledge the fact that she is currently the most confident of their children in social situations.”

(Image credit: Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)

In contrast, Prince George reminded fans of Queen Elizabeth’s “shy” father last year during an appearance. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic seems to mirror King Charles and Princess Anne’s childhood one, with their mix of personalities. The Princess Royal continues to have a close bond with King Charles and perhaps Princess Charlotte will go on to play a similarly significant role in her own brother’s reign one day.