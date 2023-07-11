The royal making the most of the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year - and it's not who you'd think!

There's a royal who's been spotted more times at Wimbledon 2023 than any other Royal Family member so far...

The royal making the most of the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2023 revealed. Seen here is the Royal Box on Day 2
(Image credit: Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s one royal making the most of the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year who’s already made more appearances than any other so far - and it's not who you'd think! 

Outside of Christmas at Sandringham and Easter at Windsor Castle, summer provides the most opportunities to see many members of the immediate and extended Royal Family in public together. From Trooping the Color to Royal Ascot which saw everyone from Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto to Lady Nicholas Windsor watching the races, it’s always intriguing to get a glimpse of rarely-seen royals too. Wimbledon is another of these occasions and each year plenty of Royal Family members watch from the Wimbledon Royal Box.

So far in 2023, there’s been one royal making the most of the Royal Box far more than anyone else. As a non-working royal not everyone might have recognized him but he’s already attended three times and could likely appear again before the tournament is over…

Prince Michael of Kent attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst the Princess of Wales might be well-known for her love of both watching and playing tennis, it’s actually Prince Michael of Kent who’s been to Wimbledon 2023 the most of all the Royal Family this year. The Prince is the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin and whilst his brother the Duke of Kent and sister Princess Alexandra of Kent are both working royals, he is not.

Because of this he’s not as frequently seen in public but at Wimbledon 2023, he’s been seen enjoying the honor of the Royal Box and watched the tennis on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 8. On Day 2 he was pictured greeting Kate Middleton as she made her first appearance at Wimbledon this year. And whilst he attended with his daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston on this particular day, on the others he appeared to have gone solo. 

Prince Michael of Kent and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Ryan Peniston Vs Andy Murray on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Last year and the year before Prince Michael only attended twice during the championships but he’s often been spotted at one of the finals. This could suggest that his already-impressive number of Wimbledon appearances could be set to increase even more if he follows this pattern and returns on July 15 or 16. 

It’s also likely that Kate Middleton could attend over the second weekend of Wimbledon 2023 too as she did last year and handed out the trophies as Patron of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This was a privilege previously carried out by the Duke of Kent who stepped down as President of the Club in 2021.

Prince Michael of Kent watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It seems Kate and Prince Michael share an avid passion for tennis given how many times he’s attended Wimbledon so far this year. And many fans will no doubt be hoping the Princess of Wales could appear again soon and perhaps even match Prince Michael’s attendance amount by the time the championships end. Last year she was accompanied by Prince William and Prince George at the Men’s Singles Final and with the Wales kids now on summer break who knows whether we could also see a repeat of this in 2023.  

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

