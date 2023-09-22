The iconic gifts Prince William was given for George, Charlotte and Louis during NYC trip
Prince William was given some classic NYC style gifts to take home for George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince William was given some classic New York City style gifts to take home to give to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during his visit to the US city this week.
- Prince William jetted across the pond to New York City to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit this week, travelling without the Princess of Wales for the solo engagements.
- During the United States visit, the future King met with plenty of royal fans and was given some quintessentially NYC style gifts to give to his three children back at home.
- In other royal news, exciting news for Lady Louise Windsor as she returns to university for second year has been revealed.
Prince William jetted across to the United States this week to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit this week, travelling without his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
While the Wales children stayed at home at Adelaide Cottage and continued their schooling at Lambrook School in Berkshire and Princess Catherine attended official engagements such as an exciting trip to a Somerset Royal Navy Airfield, William was busy with his American duties.
After visiting a New York City Fire Department station to meet with staff and fire fighters, Prince William stepped out for a walkabout on the streets of New York, meeting and chatting with the crowds of royal fans who had gathered.
As he smiled and greeted well-wishers, one particular royal fan gifted William with some ultra-famous and classically New York-esque souvenirs to pass on to his children at home.
In footage shared by HuffPost journalist Carly Ledbetter, the fan can be seen handing the future King three 'I love NYC' T-shirts, featuring the iconic red heart detail and bold black lettering.
Prince William steps out for a walkabout on his last engagement at a New York firehouse, where he was given an “I ❤️ NY” shirt, and also said he would “one day” love to being the kids pic.twitter.com/a6RCxE4jzkSeptember 19, 2023
Prince William also hinted at some potential future travel plans for the Wales family, with one woman in the crowd asking, "Are you going to come with Catherine and the kids one day?"
While William's reply doesn't sound like there's anything solid in the calendar in terms of him and Catherine taking George, Charlotte and Louis to New York, he hinted that it could be on the cards at some point, admitting, "One day I'd love to."
The trio of Wales youngsters were also reportedly lucky enough to be given presents by emergency staff at the New York Fire Department, with Prince William being given things like small rubber fire trucks, pens, notebooks and T-shirts to take home for them, according to People.
