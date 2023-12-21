The chunky boot trend Kate Middleton relies on for style and practicality every winter

Kate Middleton's collection of chunky boots are versatile for any engagement - and some are on sale right now!

The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable style and her enviable collection of the walking boots and chunky boots from the best boot brands. For this reason, we're certainly going to take fashion tips from Princess Catherine when it comes to deciding which boots to invest in for the winter and which are the most in line with the winter fashion trends of 2023-2024.

Here's a breakdown of some of Kate Middleton's chunky boots and which activities the shoes are best created for.

Princess Catherine in her Berghaus boots in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's favourite stylish and sturdy outdoor boots are the Berghaus Supalite II GORE-TEX Hiking Boots which she has worn to several outdoor engagements that involve snow or tough terrain.

Princess Catherine has reached for them on several occasions over the last few years and she wore them in the snow to visit the Irish Guards in March 2023 and to a Christmas tree farm in December 2019.

Buy Kate Middleton's chunky boots

Berghaus Boot Berghaus Women’s Supalite II GORE-TEX® Hiking Boot Visit Site RRP: Was £185.00 Now £115.00 |Ultimate Outdoors. Stripped back to keep weight to a minimum, the Supalite™ II from Berghaus is a fully waterproof technical boot which offers the durability and performance of a heavier hiker without the bulk. Reiss Boots Reiss Thea Leather Chelsea Boots Visit Site RRP: £198 | The black version of the exact Chelsea boots worn by the Princess. Sadly the chocolate version of her boots are currently out of stock. See by Chloe boot See by Chloe Eileen Ankle Boots Visit Site RRP: Was £411 Now £390 | See by Chloe. Tan brown/dark brown leather/shearling/suede Eileen ankle boots from See by Chloé featuring contrasting panel detail, round toe, debossed logo and front lace-up fastening.

Princess Catherine wearing her Reiss boots (Image credit: Getty Images)

When she's opting for a similar chunky boot style that doesn't involve walking on a tricky terrain, the Princess has opted for a more fashionable pair of boots, her Reiss leather chocolate brown Chelsea boots. These are sleek boots that have less support but are a great option when attending an engagement that takes place both indoors and outdoors. The Princess last wore them this year when she walked with the 'dadvengers' in a local park and ended the engagement in a pub, Arnos Arms in North London.

Princess Catherine wearing her See by Chloe boots (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Princess is looking for a boot that has the best walking qualities of her Beghaus boot, and the fashion-forward look of her Reiss boots, the Princess opts for her See by Chloe Eileen Boots. These designer boots are a little more expensive but they are perfect for tough walking paths, light exercise, and looking chic.