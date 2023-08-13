The symbolic reason Princess Anne always wears sapphires and pearls

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne is often spotted wearing stunning sapphire and pearl jewellery pieces but there is a more symbolic reason why she opts for these gemstones than just their gorgeous look.

A jewellery expert has shared the meaningful reason why Princess Anne is regularly spotted wearing sapphire and pearl jewellery pieces.

Princess Anne loves the gemstones so much that she broke royal tradition with both of her engagement rings and picked out the bold jewels despite bright gemstone rings being rare amongst Royals.

Princess Anne is an undisputed style icon. From her recent bold tartan skirt and 'very trendy shades' combo to the layered whatever-the-weather look she stepped out in last week, we can rely on The Princess Royal to deliver style inspiration each time she steps out.

But while Anne is always a fan of pushing out the boat and trying new looks, when it comes to her jewellery there are certain pieces she goes back to time and time again.

Jewellery expert Aimee Howlett from Diamonds Factory shared that while Princess Anne wears a whole host of different jewellery, there are two gemstones that she particularly enjoys wearing and they have a very symbolic meaning.

She shared, “Throughout the years, Princess Anne has sported some iconic jewellery pieces, from diamond encrusted tiaras to delicate brooches. But, the Princess has notably been fond of two gemstones in particular."

The rocks that Anne favours? Sapphires and pearls.

(Image credit: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It's no surprise that sapphires are one of the Princess’s favourite gemstones. Both of her engagement rings have featured this stone, and it can be said that Anne was the first Royal to break tradition here, with bright gemstone rings being rare amongst Royals before her first engagement.

"She is also regularly seen wearing her sapphire brooch, which is believed to be a copy of a piece Prince Albert gave to Queen Victoria, featuring a halo of diamonds around the centre stone."

The gemstones themselves do more than just look pretty encased in silver and gold, they actually have a deep and meaningful history dating back to ancient times.

Howlett explained "The significance of sapphires, and one reason as to why the Princess is regularly seen wearing these gemstones, dates back to ancient times. Sapphires were believed to protect wearers from harm and warn off feelings of jealousy, and so became a common gemstone to wear by people of power.

"Sapphires have since become a traditional gemstone adopted by Royalty, with Princess Anne having a big influence on this, as we have seen many other Royals follow suit, including Princess Diana and Princess Kate whose engagement rings feature sapphire stones.

(Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"Pearls are another gemstone Princess Anne is renowned for wearing and has recently inherited the late Queen’s three pearl strand necklace."

The Queen's iconic peal necklace was a gift from her father, King George VI, and it quickly became a staple piece for the late monarch. With a whopping estimated value of up to £1 million, though the sentimental value is obviously more precious, Princess Anne is now the proud owner of the stunning piece and has been spotted sporting the necklace on a few occasions since her mother passed, including at this year's Royal Ascot.

Anne loved pearls even before inheriting her mother's pride and joy and is regularly spotted in her Grima pearl earrings, a piece of jewellery that she wore on her very first royal tour back in the 1960s.

Howlett said, "Representing purity, pearls are one-of-kind, with no gem ever being the exact same. The significance of pearls in relation to the monarchy is the belief that they signify wealth and peace.

"However, more specifically, pearls have become a symbol of grief within the royal family, with the gemstone being worn at many funerals. With Anne inheriting the Queen’s most favoured piece of jewellery, it indicates a sense of remembrance and love when the piece is worn.”