Princess Anne's beautiful emerald green gown steals the show for day three of Royal Ascot but it's her sweet nod to Queen Elizabeth that we love the most

Princess Anne arrived at day 3 of the Royal Ascot races looking smart in a vintage gown - catch all the details of her dress here, plus the special nod she gave to the late Queen Elizabeth with her ensemble.

If there's one annual event that we're certain the royals will be showing up in style for, it's the Royal Ascot races in Berkshire. The horse racing event, which was beloved greatly by the late Queen Elizabeth (who had over 20 of her own horses compete in the races throughout her lifetime), is known, of course, for the horse racing aspect - but is widely regarded also as a time for acknowledging the sartorial choices of the royal family as they process in each day.

As day 3 of the 2023 Royal Ascot races went underway, Princess Anne arrived in a notably vintage style, in true Princess Anne fashion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne, who has sported chic outfits throughout the week, including a stunning two-toned teal dress, arrived in the carriage procession on Thursday, June 22, riding with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. She waved at the crowds, flashing a smile to attendees.

The Princess Royal's dress for today's Royal Ascot races consisted of a Victorian-inspired, emerald green gown, complete with a subtle lighter green pattern going down the dress. The neckline, in vintage fashion, featured a square neck with a high collar that went all the way around - a far cry from the flat and circular vintage collar the Princess wore yesterday.

She also wore a cream colored hat to match with her dress, with the hat featuring a whimsical brim that added a touch of fun to the look. To accessorize, she wore brooches and pins on her left side, same as she did the past two days of the races - and we know anything about our Princess Anne, it's that she'll keep consistent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her necklace, the Princess paid homage to Queen Elizabeth by wearing the late Queen's beloved three-strand pearl necklace, which the Queen had worn proudly on in the past on a nearly daily occasion.

Queen Elizabeth herself commissioned these pearls, using graduated pearls from the family collection, and insisted the three-strand necklace be fastened with a small diamond clasp. By the 1970's this antique three-strand pearl necklace became a staple in Queen Elizabeth's jewelry arsenal, and is able to be seen in hundreds of pictures on the Queen herself, as she wore it so often.

It is only appropriate, then, that Princess Anne is honoring her late mother by wearing the pearls to the Royal Ascot - an annual event which the Queen so publicly adored.