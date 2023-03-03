Sarah Ferguson throws her support behind 'poor' Prince Andrew as she details how recent 'hard times' have taken a toll on her ex-husband
Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Andrew, revealing advice from Queen, and why 'no one likes a grumpy princess' in candid interview
Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Andrew in her latest interview, along with many more revelations of what behind the scenes of royal life is actually like.
Sarah Ferguson calls Prince Andrew marriage a 'fairytale' years after their divorce. This, and their less than conventional living situation is a pretty clear indication that she's still on great terms with her ex.
Once again, the Duchess has spoken out in support of her ex husband, amid reports that his allowance is to be cut and he may lose the keys to Royal Lodge, during a candid interview with the Telegraph (opens in new tab). The Duchess was so open about the Royal Family's tumult that interviewer Celia Walden admitted it was 'disarming.'
The Duchess addressed the last three years, which saw Prince Andrew sued for sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre - allegations he strenuously denies - and the Prince Andrew case settled in an out of court settlement.
"I think it’s really sad to see what Andrew has been through," she said, adding that the Queen felt assured that her son would be cared for by his ex wife after her passing. "She knew, I will always be there. Always. Because I love her."
It's not only her ex husband that Fergie is caring for on behalf of the late monarch, as she's also been left to care for Queen's corgis. The two pups, Muick and Sandy, live with the Duchess at Royal Lodge.
She reveals that they were familiar with her, having spent lots of time on long walks with her alongside the late monarch, during which they had long, deep chats.
Fergie reminisced about the late Queen's, "ability to listen and never judge." Adding, "she was able to completely and utterly dilute chaos. And still carry on. And still smile. And still go through everything that she went through."
For Fergie, being a princess (though she never received that title) was a dream come true. "Remember that the dream of every little girl is to be a princess, and I was a princess. And I loved every minute of it," she said.
This is why, she explained, she tells her daughters to smile every time they leave the house, adding, "no one wants to see a grumpy princess."
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have both become parents in recent years, and it was recently revealed that Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child.
Fergie has taken to grandma life like a duck to water and said, "it’s just amazing how good a grandfather Andrew is, to the point that I’ve got FOMO, that I worry he’s a better grandparent than me!"
