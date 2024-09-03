Big, bold and bright - royals have been nailing dopamine dressing for decades

It's the very nature of fashion that trends come and go, but one trend that's been around pretty much since fashion was a 'thing' is dopamine dressing.

Dopamine dressing is essentially just the buzzy term given to any style that favours bright, bold colours, loud-and-proud prints and other pops of personality which make the wearer feel confident and happy.

And whether it's the late Queen's most flamboyant hats or Princess Catherine's best off-duty looks over the years, the royals have been long-time advocates of this approach to dressing, long before it inherited its new name.

32 times the royals nailed dopamine dressing

Princess in pink

Catherine, Princess of Wales stepped out for an official engagement in 2023 looking sugary-sweet in a candyfloss pink suit which perfectly nailed two trends at the same time - the colourful dopamine dressing and Barbiecore, which dominated the summer of 2023.

The Princess' pastel-pink suit was from Alexander McQueen, a well-established favourite of hers, which she paired with a matching blouse underneath and a pair of white pumps.

A white belt with a pearl buckle was an inspired extra dose of cheerful kitsch.

Mother/Daughter dopamine dressing

The late Queen Elizabeth II had been dopamine-dressing for decades and for a very smart reason. Her Majesty's penchant for eye-catching colour palettes and big, bold prints meant she was easier to spot amongst huge crowds - so any royal fan could go away and say that they really caught a glimpse of the history-making monarch.

In her book, Our Rainbow Queen, author Sali Hughes explained, "She won’t attend an engagement at a grassy venue – like a racecourse or garden party – in camouflaging green. But she will happily deploy green to stand out where it’s needed."

While attending Royal Ascot in 2009, Princess Anne proved she had learnt a trick or two from her mother, as both royals wore vibrant colours - the Queen in a hot pink jacket and matching hat, the Princess Royal in a coordinated yellow and navy outfit.

Princess Anne's orange suit

Princess Anne has been hailed for being ahead of her time when it comes to her sustainable attitude to fashion, often recycling clothes from previous decades.

Part of the reason the Princess Royal can get away with always looking stylish is that she has long subscribed to dopamine dressing over following trends - and this cheerful, peachy-orange coat and matching hat is one such outfit that captures the spirit of the style.

Princess Catherine's purple power suit

In the winter of 2023, the Princess of Wales stepped out for the Shaping Us National Symposium in London, where she added a much-needed pop of colour to the wintery city.

Wearing head-to-toe purple - the colour of royalty, often associated with wealth and power in history - Catherine stood out in an Emilia Wickstead coordinated pantsuit, consisting of a double-breasted blazer and cigarette pants.

Princess Diana's red and pink colour blocking

It's not always easy to pull off red and pink together, but when done well, as Princess Diana pulled off in 1989, the result is bursting with chic and cheerful vibes.

While arriving in Kuwait City, the late Princess of Wales opted for a daring, dazzling pink and red coat dress with gold buttons designed by Catherine Walker and a matching hat designed by Philip Somerville.

Catherine brings the sun to Wimbledon

Each year, sports-mad Catherine Middleton delights royal fans with appearances at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. The Princess of Wales' fashion nearly always causes as much excitement as what's being served on the court, and in 2018, she brought big, bold energy in a gorgeous, buttery yellow dress.

The form-fitting dress - designed by Dolce & Gabbana - came with flattering flutter sleeves.

Polka dots and prints for the Queen

While visiting a church in West London in 2002, the late Queen Elizabeth dressed on theme for what was her Golden Jubilee year.

The Queen wore a cheery golden suit complete with a fun polka dot print and a matching hat. Her Majesty's white gloves and hat completed the summery, light tones in the outfit.

Catherine sparkles in shimmery pink

In 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince William and the Princess of Wales represented Her Majesty as they toured the Caribbean.

On one memorable night during the trip, the royal couple attended a reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize and the always stylish Catherine Middleton pulled out all the stops, bringing the brightness with a shimmering, hot pink gown.

The floor-length gown was designed by The Vampire's Wife, a former favourite boutique of the Princess' which shut down in 2024.

Meghan Markle defies the rain with sky-blue

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London - it was one of their final appearances as working royals before swapping life in the United Kingdom for California.

Perhaps looking ahead to a new life in the sunny, American state, Meghan ignored the rainy weather and looked radiant in a bright blue midi-dress.

The designer of the vibrant dress was Victoria Beckham, and she completed the look with navy Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Princess Anne's a pink lady

Princess Anne felt more Rydell High than royal when she appeared looking like one of Grease's Pink Ladies in 2005.

The baby pink outfit was another example of the Princess Royal repurposing an older outfit, originally debuting this look as a ballgown with puffy sleeves in the 1980s. However, to modernise the style while keeping the merry vibes, she redesigned the sleeves and added a pair of black gloves.

Catherine's spring colours for the Garden Party, 2022

In 2022, the Royal Family threw the first official Buckingham Palace Garden Party in three years, after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the seasonal bash.

For the return of the summery soiree, the Princess of Wales dressed for the occasion, opting for a joyous coral blazer dress and A-line skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

Catherine kept the accessories in similar delightful hues, including some of her best earrings, the pink morganite cushion drops by Kiki McDonough, and a coral Jane Taylor fascinator.

Princess Anne's yellow suit and hat

Princess Anne has been choosing big and bright colours for decades now, including this cheery yellow ensemble worn back in 1969.

The Princess Royal was sunshine in human form as she dazzled in a canary yellow coat and matching hat. The oversized bow on the boater-style hat was an additional chic twist to her eye-catching style.

Meghan Markle's printed dress

While she was a working royal, Meghan Markle has famously remarked that she felt compelled to wear neutral tones and beiges, so it was refreshing to see the Duchess embrace dopamine dressing in more recent appearances.

During her and Prince Harry's 2024 visit to Colombia, the couple attended the Petronio Music Festival in Cali. Meghan opted for a green-and-white printed dress by Colombia-based designer Andres Otalora.

The Queen's zesty orange look

Never one to shy away from a loud-and-proud print or colour, the late Queen Elizabeth looked exquisite and exceptionally bright in a tiger orange jacket and matching hat during the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Her Majesty added a regal touch to the vibrant aesthetic with her choice of jewellery - sporting the Nizam of Hyderabad diamond rose brooch.

Catherine beats the cold and beats the blues

What we love about Catherine, Princess of Wales' fabulous collection of outerwear is that she keeps a spirit of joy when it comes to her choices. While many think of winter coats as purely functional - and many designers offer coats in limited colours - Catherine has a fine selection of colourful coats that banish the winter blues.

While visiting the Welsh Guard in 2023, the Princess offered a masterclass in dopamine dressing while still looking professional and poised.

The vibrant hue of the Princess' red coat was also a smart nod to Wales, as the country is often associated with the colour.

The Queen's naval-inspired outfit

Ahoy there, Her Majesty. We are all on board for this kitschy, naval-inspired outfit the late Queen Elizabeth wore during a visit to San Diego in 1983.

Meghan's colourful coat

While expecting her own bundle of joy back in 2019, Meghan Markle spread the feel-good vibes with her choice of colourful outfit.

The pregnant Duchess - who was expecting her first child, Prince Archie - mixed two bold hues, wearing a royal purple dress underneath a cherry-red coat with a spread collar.

Catherine serves up a winner at Wimbledon

Appearing during the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, Catherine, Princess of Wales felt incredibly on theme wearing a preppy blazer which looked like it was inspired by the colour of tennis balls and courts.

Catherine sported a mint green blazer with exaggerated, contrasting white lapels and buttons. The blazer - which many pointed out was similar to one worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s - was a Balmain creation.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson hit the races

In 1987, sisters-in-law Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York joined forces for the Royal Ascot, and they both went for vibrant, eye-catching styles.

The Duchess stood out in a bright green suit and matching hat, elevated with subtle white accessories including a pair of gloves and pumps. Meanwhile, Princess Diana's multi-coloured, floral dress looked almost like pop art.

Diana accessorised with equally luminous accessories, including a wide, turquoise hat and matching pumps.

The Princess of Wales soaks up the sun

The Princess of Wales won the (mari)gold medal for perfect dopamine dressing during the 2022 Royal Tour of the Caribbean.

Wearing the marigold yellow Roksanda Brigitte dress, Catherine looked radiant as she stepped off the plane. She completed the glamorous, summer style with a pair of thin, strappy white heels and a simple white clutch.

Princess Diana sparkles in red sequin

Princess Diana fully mastered the ethos of dopamine dressing in 1995, opting for a bright and bold ensemble that no doubt made her feel unstoppable.

The late Princess of Wales looked radiant in a short, sequin red dress as she attended the Biennale in Venice. The candy apple red dress was designed by Jacques Azagury.

Princess Anne's blooming floral dress

Never one to play it safe, the Princess Royal showcased how to do big, bright and bold dressing back in 2005, wearing a stunning lavender gown that included an embellished floral design.

Daytime dopamine dressing, courtesy of Princess Catherine

Often, people might assume dopamine dressing is reserved for occasions - bright, flashy ballgowns or sparkling accessories. However, as the Princess of Wales demonstrated perfectly in 2023, you can introduce a pop of feel-good fashion into your effortless capsule collection.

With a reliable, versatile blazer, you can elevate a simple outfit. Catherine's sophisticated look is easy to replicate - just pair an everyday t-shirt with some go-to trousers, and add a pop of colour with your jacket or blazer.

An instant burst of colourful confidence that can be worn to the office or cocktails.

Princess Eugenie takes on tangerine

Princess Eugenie brought the sunshine to the National Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Perhaps inspired by - and paying homage to - her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Eugenie mirrored Her Majesty's love for bold, technicolour hues by wearing the tangerine Emilia Wickstead Amila wool crepe midi dress.

Catherine's dramatic red cape

During the State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea, Catherine was on duty for one of the first times since being officially made the Princess of Wales. Needing some confidence for the important appearance, the royal chose a statement-making red cape-style coat dress by Catherine Walker, complete with an angled matching hat.

A regal look for Queen Elizabeth II

In 1973, Queen Elizabeth II attended a premiere in London's West End wearing a playful and powerful ensemble.

Mixing glamorous, traditional touches - a fur stole and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara - with an unusual embroidered dress featuring a myriad of colourful gems, Her Majesty's style was a true standout.

Meghan Markle - lady in red

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City, where Prince Harry presented a major award to service members. For the incredibly glamorous event, Meghan Markle dressed in a vibrant crimson hue.

The Duchess wore a custom strappy Carolina Herrera gown, complete with a dramatic train. A slight slit in the skirt gave a peek at Meghan's matching satin Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

The late Queen's pops of polka dot

The only thing predictable about the late Queen Elizabeth II's fashion was that you couldn't ever imagine just how unpredictable she'd be.

For a 1993 visit to Budapest, Hungary, Her Majesty wore a Marie O'Regan polka dot hat which almost evoked the colourful chocolate sweets, Smarties. The multicoloured polka dot prints are also repeated on the sleeves and the lapel of the Queen's jacket.

Princess Anne's flower power

Flower power provided all the dopamine in this look from Princess Anne back in 1973.

The Princess Royal's floor-length gown included a ruffled high neck, elaborate balloon sleeves and of course, the unmissable trippy floral print. Not something everyone could pull off, but one the Princess styled with aplomb.

Zara's perfect pink and purples

Zara Tindall attended a service honouring the late Queen and her 70 years of service in 2022, and she took her style cues from her colourful grandmother, looking like a bouquet of spring flowers in pinks, purples and lilacs.

Zara wore a hot pink dress designed by Laura Green London, and complemented the vibrant hue with an equally colourful lilac headpiece, matching Aspinal bag and pastel blue heels.

The Princess of Wales glistens in gold

What could be more dopamine-inducing than an elegant, glamorous gown designed in luxurious, glistening gold?

The Princess of Wales dazzled like never before when she attended the film premiere of James Bond's No Time to Die in 2021.

The ultra-glamorous gown was a Jenny Packham creation, and the exquisite design made sure that all eyes were on the Princess as she made her entrance.

The multi-coloured monarch

What to do when you can't quite pick what colour to wear? If you were the late Queen Elizabeth back in 1999, the answer was simple - wear them all.

Adding a pop of rainbow to her reign, Her Majesty wore a Harlequin-inspired ensemble that took her already-famous colourful style to new heights.

The unforgettable gown was created by Karl-Ludwig Rehse and featured a gold chevron-striped skirt and sequinned bodice with diamond shapes in a range of colours.