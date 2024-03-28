The Royal Family reunion Lady Louise Windsor is set miss out on for a second year in a row

There’s a Royal Family reunion Lady Louise Windsor seems set to miss out on for the second year running.

As a non-working royal Lady Louise Windsor isn’t seen out and about as regularly as her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh or Princess Anne. There are only a few times a year where fans are treated to a glimpse of the wider family - including Lady Louise - all together. More recently, this has no longer included Trooping the Colour as now only working royals tend to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony but Christmas and Easter services are still attended by plenty of royals.

Unfortunately, though, it looks as though Easter Sunday 2024 is a royal reunion Lady Louise Windsor is set to miss out on for the second year in a row. She's currently studying English Literature at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. According to their website, both the week before and the week after Easter are still term-time. This is followed by two revision weeks with exams beginning on Saturday 20th April.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Of course, it’s not clear if Lady Louise has exams herself and, if so, how many. Though as she is in her second year of studying it might well be that this is a high pressure time for her with exams to revise for. She could potentially come home for just the Easter weekend to spend quality time with Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie at Bagshot Park before going to the Easter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, this would be quite a long trip to make for just a few days with exams possibly on horizon for her. Last year Lady Louise didn’t attend the Easter Sunday service with the Royal Family, though her parents and her brother James, Earl of Wessex were there. It seems possible that this could happen again for the second year running if she ends up staying in Scotland for the bank holiday weekend.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If she does then the next time fans might get to see Lady Louise Windsor in public could end up being the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May as she regularly competes in carriage driving. In the past we would also have expected to see her on the balcony at Trooping the Colour with other non-working royals. Following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis being made public in February, all eyes have been on the working members of the family, including Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

Some might even have wondered if Lady Louise might one day take a step up and become a working royal herself, but former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond previously expressed her belief to OK! that this is unlikely to happen.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also, because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer," she claimed.

Jennie continued, "Also, Louise is only 20, she is enjoying university life and she undoubtedly casts an eye at her cousin, Zara Tindall, and sees the independence and freedom and fun she has in her life as a much loved member of the Royal Family, but not a working royal. I would bet that Louise will follow a similar course."

If this does turn out to be the case then fans are unlikely to see Lady Louise Windsor in public much more than they do now when she leaves university. Though we can still probably look forward to seeing her at Christmas and other special family gatherings that work with her schedule.