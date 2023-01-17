Remember Kate Middleton's chic slingback heels at Wimbledon? H&M have a dupe for under £35

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's chic slingback heels that she wore at Wimbledon have an incredible dupe that are available at a very reasonable price!

The Princess of Wales has an enviable sense of style and is often praised for her on-trend looks.

However, the looks are often rather pricey and can be quite difficult to replicate on a tight budget.

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon back in July 2022 and stunned fans in her classic yet fashionable look. Kate Middleton's elegant polka-dot silk dress stole the show at the Wimbledon finals as she wore a look from one of her favorite brands, Alessandra Rich. Many of Kate Middleton's dresses are purchased from this designer and over the past year, polka dots have become one of Kate Middleton's favorite trends.

Pairing with this chic dress, the Princess wore a pair of white heels with a delicate strap and dark navy print on the toes. These closed-toe shoes are perfect for the upcoming spring months and were purchased from the same brand as the Princess' dress, Alessandra Rich.

While these shoes are stunning, they are also pricey and typically retail at £540. This means that while a lot of people may covet these lovely pumps, they are not particularly purse friendly!

However, one highstreet brand is selling a nearly identical dupe for a fraction of the price! H&M sells a pair of low-hell white slingback pumps with the same black and white pattern as the Princess' choice of shoe. The brand is selling these shoes for just £34.99, making them the perfect budget friendly shoe!

(opens in new tab) Textured Slingback Heels in White & Black, H&M | £35.00 (opens in new tab) Textured slingbacks with square toes, partly covered comma heels, and an elasticated ankle strap. The shoes feature satin linings and the heel length is 8 cm.

This isn't the first dupe of Princess Catherine's wonderful style that has been discovered in the past few years and there are many cheaper ways to emulate Kate's style - even if you are on a budget!

There is a significantly cheaper dupe of Kate Middleton's pre-birthday black lace and nude look that is on sale at the moment from Self Portrait. Similarly, Kate Middleton’s favorite perfume has an affordable version available at Zara. This means you can smell like a Princess, but without paying the hefty price!

We also discovered where some of Catherine's less expensive items are purchased from so that fans don't have to solely rely on dupes. A great example of this is Kate Middleton's super cozy snow boots, which fans fell in love with after seeing the Princess wearing them to brave the ice and snow in Stockholm.