Remember Kate Middleton's chic slingback heels at Wimbledon? H&M have a dupe for under £35

There is a dupe of Kate Middleton's chic slingback heels that she wore at Wimbledon - and they are significantly cheaper than Catherine's!
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
Kate Middleton's chic slingback heels that she wore at Wimbledon have an incredible dupe that are available at a very reasonable price!

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon back in July 2022 and stunned fans in her classic yet fashionable look. Kate Middleton's elegant polka-dot silk dress stole the show at the Wimbledon finals as she wore a look from one of her favorite brands, Alessandra Rich. Many of Kate Middleton's dresses are purchased from this designer and over the past year, polka dots have become one of Kate Middleton's favorite trends.

Pairing with this chic dress, the Princess wore a pair of white heels with a delicate strap and dark navy print on the toes. These closed-toe shoes are perfect for the upcoming spring months and were purchased from the same brand as the Princess' dress, Alessandra Rich.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While these shoes are stunning, they are also pricey and typically retail at £540. This means that while a lot of people may covet these lovely pumps, they are not particularly purse friendly!

However, one highstreet brand is selling a nearly identical dupe for a fraction of the price! H&M sells a pair of low-hell white slingback pumps with the same black and white pattern as the Princess' choice of shoe. The brand is selling these shoes for just £34.99, making them the perfect budget friendly shoe!

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Textured Slingback Heels in White & Black, H&M | £35.00 (opens in new tab)

Textured slingbacks with square toes, partly covered comma heels, and an elasticated ankle strap. The shoes feature satin linings and the heel length is 8 cm.

This isn't the first dupe of Princess Catherine's wonderful style that has been discovered in the past few years and there are many cheaper ways to emulate Kate's style - even if you are on a budget! 

There is a significantly cheaper dupe of Kate Middleton's pre-birthday black lace and nude look that is on sale at the moment from Self Portrait. Similarly, Kate Middleton’s favorite perfume has an affordable version available at Zara. This means you can smell like a Princess, but without paying the hefty price!

We also discovered where some of Catherine's less expensive items are purchased from so that fans don't have to solely rely on dupes. A great example of this is Kate Middleton's super cozy snow boots, which fans fell in love with after seeing the Princess wearing them to brave the ice and snow in Stockholm.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


