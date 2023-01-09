Remember Kate Middleton's pre-birthday black lace and nude look? We've found the perfect spin-off and it's on sale too!
Kate Middleton's pre-birthday look is a stunning flashback to reminisce on as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 41st birthday
Kate Middleton's pre-birthday look was the perfect sexy but chic outfit ahead of her 30th birthday in 2012. Here's a reminder of this iconic outfit, plus where you can buy a dupe of this fantastic dress.
- Kate Middleton's pre-birthday look she wore ahead of her 30th birthday has a special place in our hearts.
- As the Princess celebrates her 41st birthday, we reminisce about Catherine's fabulous pre-birthday look.
- In other royal news, The real reason we haven't seen Prince William and Kate Middleton this year, and it's got nothing to do with Prince Harry.
In 2012, on the day before her 30th birthday on January 8, 2012, Princess Kate attended the War Horse Premiere at Odeon in Leciester Square. The Princess looked incredible as she wore a form-fitting black lace dress with a plunging neckline and visible nude underlining.
The Princess clearly wanted to wow fans at this premiere and spend the last night of her twenties looking immaculate.
The dress worn by the Princess was the Amoret gown from Temperley London. This was the first occasion that the Princess debuted this look, and in a sustainable and thrifty move, Catherine then rewore the gown while attending a Charity auction for St Andrew's University later that same year. She also then wore the same dress to another premiere the very next year as she attended a preview screening of a David Attenborough film for the Natural History Museum in 2013.
The dress worn by the Princess typically retails at around £1,000. However, if you are looking to emulate this look on a slightly tighter budget, there are plenty of fantastic options out there. One fantastic option is from the brand Self Portrait. While some of Kate Middleton's dresses are truly unique, Self Portrait did a fantastic job of creating a very similar nude and black lace look that highlighted the daring and sexy side of this style of lace gown.
Lace midi dress in black and nude Self Portrait |was £380, now 30% off at £266 (opens in new tab)
Made from semi-sheer floral lace and featuring an interior slip dress, this midi dress from Self-Portrait is lined with crystals at its sweetheart neckline.
Although Catherine is never expected to make public appearances on her birthday, in the days following her birthday, the Princess often gets straight back to work. Kate often opts for a blue palette in the cold winter months, so perhaps she will be seen in navy or blue during her next royal engagement as a 41-year-old.
Members of the Royal Family have been avoiding the spotlight and social media recently following the leak of some of Prince Harry's shocking autobiography, Spare. However, the King and Queen showed their close relationship with their daughter-in-law as they broke their silence to share a birthday message for Kate Middleton on their social media pages.
