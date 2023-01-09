The significant detail in Kate Middleton’s birthday message from King Charles and Queen Camilla you may have missed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a significant detail in Kate Middleton’s birthday message from King Charles and Queen Camilla that some fans might not have spotted.

The Princess of Wales turned 41 on January 9 and the King and Queen have shared a special birthday message for her.

Their choice of photo is particularly meaningful as it highlights a very important visit.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s birthday on January 9 might be somewhat bittersweet this year as she and the rest of the Royal Family anticipate the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, a day later she’s already received a very special message. Over the years fans have come to anticipate sweet birthday posts on the Royal Family’s social media accounts for many prominent family members. And this year is no exception for Kate, whose message from King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen as especially significant.

“Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!” they declared, alongside a heart-warming photo of Kate Middleton receiving flowers from a young fan in Swansea last year.

In September 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton undertook their first tour of Wales since taking on their prestigious new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales. After kicking off this historic visit on September 27 with a trip to their former home, Anglesey, where they also carried out one of their first joint engagements together, they then traveled to Swansea.

It was here that the adorable snap of the Princess of Wales receiving a stunning bouquet of flowers from a two-year-old fan was captured. Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses often steal the show, this time it was her bright red coat that did the talking as she opted to showcase one of the main colors of the Welsh flag with her outfit.

Dressed in a Welsh National Costume, the little girl eagerly handed over the flowers to the future Queen Consort outside the re-developed St Thomas’ Church.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s decision to share this picture in particular as part of Kate Middleton’s birthday message could be seen as incredibly significant in light of the importance of this trip. Depicting Kate Middleton during her first tour of Wales as Princess of Wales highlights and celebrates her new role which in turn showcases her importance as a senior royal and as part of the future of the Royal Family.

The photo could also be seen to pay tribute to her hard-working nature given it shows the Princess of Wales undertaking a major visit just a day after the royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended whilst they were likely still feeling her loss deeply.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s birthday message from the King and Queen reflects each of these important things. And so the choice of photo and where and when it was taken can perhaps be seen as a powerful way to honor her personally as well as to show the impact she has on the Royal Family.