Queen Maxima's red wine nails and all beige co-ord was the perfect quiet luxury look

Queen Maxima's red wine nails and all-beige ensemble was the perfect co-ord look as Her Majesty stepped out for an important environmentally friendly engagement.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Queen Maxima visited the BlueCity in Rotterdam where entrepreneurs and pioneers work on projects which contribute to a society without waste. For this important engagement, Queen Maxima nailed some of the best autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 as she wore the perfect cosy yet chic beige trousers and top co-ord for a recent engagement.

The Queen's upscale look was a beige ensemble from the Belgian designer Natan Couture paired with stunning gold jewellery pieces including a pair of Vintage Triple Textured Pearls Disc Earrings from Mercedes Robirosa.

The Queen wore a splash of colour on her nails as she opted for a rich red wine hue that added a glamorous and sexy side to her beige look. Maxima also wore a pair of nude knee-high boots that are so on trend and were visible peeking out underneath her trousers.

She also carried a large oversized beige clutch with a chunky buckle detail that perfectly matched her co-ord and boots.

The Queen has been wearing some incredible outfits recently and has been giving us a perfect lesson in how to dress for the autumn season. Recently, Queen Maxima was the epitome of autumnal chic as she braved the rain in a cream dress with chestnut brown accessories.

Similarly, we were fawning over Queen Maxima's perfect knee-high boots earlier this month when she stepped out in the ‘Laura 85’ Leather Knee Boots in Black from Gianvito Rossi. These black boots were the same boots that the Queen was wearing in nude for this recent engagement, highlighting her love of knee-high boots for the autumn season.