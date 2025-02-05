Queen Mary leaned into blossom tones for her birthday with fluted sleeve jumper and petal pink skirt

Queen Mary’s 53rd birthday was celebrated with the release of a special new picture and her blossom-toned outfit was gorgeous.

If winter is the time where we see burgundy, chocolate brown and navy blue everywhere, then spring is all about the pastels. However, we don’t have to feel restricted about what colours we wear in what season and we’ve started to dream of wearing cosy outfits that have a nod to spring with their tone. Clearly, we’re not the only ones as Queen Mary of Denmark just gave us all a masterclass in styling pastels in winter with her 2025 birthday picture.

Taken by photographer Steen Evald at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, this new official portrait was released on 5th February in honour of her 53rd birthday. It shows Queen Mary perched on the arm of a cream sofa wearing a high neck white top with a pastel pink skirt.

Recreate Queen Mary's Birthday Outfit

H&M Oversized Curved-Hem Jumper £32.99 at H&M Also available in grey, navy and beige, this cream curved hem jumper is an affordable way to recreate Queen Mary's birthday look. The flared sleeves are stunning and the dropped shoulders and oversized silhouette make it so cosy and relaxed. Reformation Eternity Knit Top £78 at Reformation This knitted top is comfortable to wear and striking thanks to its sleeves. Tuck into blue jeans for a smart-casual everyday look or elevate it with a skirt like Queen Mary's or a pair of tailored trousers. It also comes in several other stunning shades. Mango Knitted Flared Jumper £49.99 at Mango If you want more texture and detailing from a jumper then this cable knit one is perfect. It's a soft ecru shade that's so versatile and the flared sleeves and round neck give it a beautiful shape. Throw on with your wardrobe staples and you'll feel very put-together. & Other Stories Floral Appliqué Skirt £125 at & Other Stories Beautiful with everything from a white jumper to a T-shirt or a cami, this floral appliqué skirt is a show-stopping piece. The petal pink colour is right on trend for 2025 and has a comfortable elasticated waistband. If you love florals then this is the item for you! M&S x Sienna Miller Satin Skirt £59 at M&S Crafted from sumptuous satin, this maxi slip skirt is a pretty piece in the M&S x Sienna Miller collection. It has an elasticated waist and can be slipped on easily with an oversized knit or fitted top for impromptu nights out or smart-casual events. Coast Pink Pleated Satin Skirt Was £79, Now £59.25 at Debenhams This pleated satin skirt has such a graceful silhouette and the asymmetrical hemline gives it a contemporary feel. It would be a gorgeous part of a wedding guest outfit but could also be styled with a chunky jumper and knee high boots to dress it down and make it cosy.

Pastel pinks are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and the combination of the pink and white together conjured up images of springtime blossom. Queen Mary’s top could either have been a blouse or a knit, but either way it had a wonderful structured silhouette. The high mock neckline was great for chilly winter days and the long fluted sleeves gave it a dramatic edge without being too out-there.

Sleeves are an often overlooked part of a top or jumper but they make such a difference to how they look. Fluted or flared sleeves like the ones on Queen Mary’s top naturally feel more elevated and fashion-forward than a classic cuffed design and yet the neutral colour meant it would still be simple to style with so many different staples.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The senior royal wore her jumper tucked carefully into a pale pink skirt that accentuated the femininity of her outfit with its floral lace detailing. The lace covered this entire skirt and although this was a more statement item, wearing it with a plain white jumper balanced it beautifully.

We sadly couldn’t see a lot of Queen Mary’s skirt in her birthday portrait, but it appeared to have delicate pleats and was likely a midi length. Like many of her fellow royals, including the Princess of Wales, the Queen of Denmark tends to reach for longer skirts and dresses and we’d expect it to be the same with this one too.

When you’re styling pastels opting for more timeless, elegant silhouettes always works a treat and many of us will have black, white or cream tops and knits in our winter capsule wardrobe already that could be worn with pink skirts.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage via Getty)

To make an outfit like Queen Mary’s outdoor-appropriate in this current weather we could add a white coat and a pair of beige or tan boots, though she didn’t need these layers inside the palace. She kept the rest of her look very pared-back and wore two gold bangles and a pair of drop earrings which were just visible amongst her glossy brunette tresses. Her lipstick was a rose-pink hue that tied in with her skirt and we would suspect that her shoes were pink heels.

Queen Mary’s blossom-toned outfit shows that even though we’re still very much in winter, spring colours can be a lovely way to switch up our style.