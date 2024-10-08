We're actually looking forward to the cold weather now we've seen Queen Mary's elevated snowy day look - her cosy boots and insulated trousers are practical and sophisticated
Queen Mary proved you can keep cosy in the snow and still look impossibly chic
Queen Mary's chic snowy weather look is the ideal style for freezing winter days, keeping you warm and cosy while still looking elevated and put-together.
As we head into the cold half of the year, with the days becoming shorter and frighteningly cold, picking out practical wardrobe staples often takes precedent over choosing stylish, chic pieces.
But your winter capsule wardrobe doesn't need to forgo style in order to keep you warm and Queen Mary's chic winter wear look is proof that we can keep things practical and still look effortlessly elevated and put-together.
Enjoying the slopes in snowy Switzerland back in 2014, the Queen of Denmark stood out in the sea of white snow in a striking pair of purple ski trousers and a flattering, fitted black puffer coat from Moncler with a cosy high neck and insulated padding.
Shop Queen Mary's Look
Emulating the look of Queen Mary's bright purple ski trousers, these insulated, relaxed fit cargo trousers offer all the practical benefits you need from winter wear while giving a chic and elevated style. The 'ThermaTech Insulation' offers lightweight and non-bulky insulation while a waterproof coating makes sure you're protected from cold, snow, rain and wind.
With similar panelled puff detailing to Queen Mary's flattering winter coat, this H&M piece is a great affordable alternative to her discontinued designer style. The short style is super flattering, with the stand-up collar creating a sleek and timeless look. The welt front pockets are super practical and also add a nice detailing at the front of the jacket.
Could winter boots get any more chic? This UGG pair are absolutely stunning, with a super soft fleece lining and practical waterproof membrane. Not only that, they also feature UGGplush, which is a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend, and are made from waterproof fabric to protect against rain, puddles and slush.
With a full length inner thermal lining, these winter trousers will keep you warm in the day-to-day winter weather without bulking out your silhouette. Available in extra short, short, regular and long leg lengths, you can easily find the perfect fit to keep you cosy and the elasticated waist ensures you stay in comfort.
This quilted puffer jacket is super chic, with a host of details elevating the style. For one, the diamond quilting not only insulates the jacket, keeping you warm, but it adds a chic and textured look we love. Then there are the practical large patch pockets and a super high neck that creates a lovely silhouette. We especially love the toggled drawcords at the cuffs.
Forget wellies in wet weather, these ultra-chic and sophisticated waterproof boots are the elevated staple your winter wardrobe needs. With a cosy faux-fur lining and a tall silhouette for extended coverage, your feet are kept dry in wet conditions and your legs stay warm no matter how windy it gets. We love the thick laces which really elevate the style.
The black coat is not only the perfect warm winter coat but also an incredibly flattering coat for the colder months, nipping Mary in at the waist to highlight her figure and create a sleek silhouette while also ensuring she is kept warm thanks to the structured padding.
Mary's brown snow boots, while barely visible thanks to the layers of snow coating them, featured practical gripped soles and incorporated some chic features in the form of black leather detailing and a striking squared toe. A great and practical winter boot option, especially if you're someone who enjoys walking no matter the weather forecast, snow boots will make sure your feet are dry and kept cosy, while also offering ample foot support.
Keeping her hands warm, Mary added a pair of sleek black gloves to her look and protected her eyes from the blinding winter sun with some oversized, round-framed sunglasses.
Creating a more elevated look with her winter wear, Mary opted for a glamorous though appropriately casual hairstyle, styling her strands in a bouncy blow out style, with her layers flicking out at different angles to create some sleek texture while tonnes of volume at the root framed her face beautifully.
Fresh faced, Mary's makeup look was natural though perfected. A flawless base, which we'd recreate with a natural looking and glowing lightweight foundation, evened out her skin tone and a pink-toned blusher (though it could just be a flush brought on by the searing cold wind) brought a lovely and natural pop of colour to the apples of her cheeks and high points of her cheekbones.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
