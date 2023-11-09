Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs

On a chilly November day, Queen Letizia of Spain wore a stunning hot pink winter coat, and we're finding lookalike products so we can recreate the look immediately.

All of the royal women have undoubtedly enviable wardrobes, but Queen Letizia is a style icon we're always keeping our eyes on. For example, she's worn a plethora of fabulous looks that we can't get over - including this powerful red suit that she wore back in August, and even her amazing floral midi dress that we still haven't been able to get out of our minds. And, recently, she wore a truly stunning and elegant black sparkly dress while in Copenhagen.

On that same trip to Denmark, the Spanish Queen debuted a lovely bubblegum pink coat while visiting the Danish Architecture Center on 8 November - and the coat is simply just too fashionable for comprehension.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After her visit with King Felipe of Spain to the Danish Architecture Center, the royal Spanish couple exited the museum to a crowd of adoring fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple on their visit.

For the occasion, Queen Letizia looked gorgeous as usual in a striking hot pink coat from Carolina Herrera - a coat she has worn a few times in the past, making this just one more effort in a global royal effort to be more sustainable with fashion.

Underneath the tailored hot pink coat, she wore a monochrome white outfit consisting of a stunning ecru shirt dress with a pleated skirt from Ralph Lauren, also a repeat in her wardrobe. Keeping with a monochrome theme, she paired the dress with some simple nude pump heels from Prada, as well as a simple tan leather clutch purse from Zara - which, coincidentally, has also been spotted on Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor.

Miss Selfridge faux fur collar and cuff dolly coat View at ASOS RRP: £59.99 | This unreal pink winter coat is perfect for dressing up or down this season - and you certainly won't go unnnoticed in this fab coat. Miss Selfridge faux fur collar and cuff dolly coat View at Mango RRP: £59.99 | This cotton blend pleated skirt will take you through winter, and can be dressed up with a nice blouse or down with your favourite winter trainers or casual boots. Crepe High Neck Top Visit Site RRP: £45 | Available in a range of shades other than this stunning ivory, this French Connection crepe top has shirred sleeves and a keyhole detail in the high neckline. This would look lovely with jeans and trousers as well as with a midi skirt.

An outfit like Letizia's would be so easy to recreate for this upcoming holiday season - not only does a monochrome look with a bright accent make a statement, but it also proves to be a timeless combo for any occasion. You could even pair a bright hot pink skirt like this with your favourite wide leg jeans and some trainers for a more casual, every day sort of look - either way, you can never go wrong with a statement coat.