Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
On a chilly November day, Queen Letizia of Spain wore a stunning hot pink winter coat, and we're finding lookalike products so we can recreate the look immediately.
All of the royal women have undoubtedly enviable wardrobes, but Queen Letizia is a style icon we're always keeping our eyes on. For example, she's worn a plethora of fabulous looks that we can't get over - including this powerful red suit that she wore back in August, and even her amazing floral midi dress that we still haven't been able to get out of our minds. And, recently, she wore a truly stunning and elegant black sparkly dress while in Copenhagen.
On that same trip to Denmark, the Spanish Queen debuted a lovely bubblegum pink coat while visiting the Danish Architecture Center on 8 November - and the coat is simply just too fashionable for comprehension.
After her visit with King Felipe of Spain to the Danish Architecture Center, the royal Spanish couple exited the museum to a crowd of adoring fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple on their visit.
For the occasion, Queen Letizia looked gorgeous as usual in a striking hot pink coat from Carolina Herrera - a coat she has worn a few times in the past, making this just one more effort in a global royal effort to be more sustainable with fashion.
Underneath the tailored hot pink coat, she wore a monochrome white outfit consisting of a stunning ecru shirt dress with a pleated skirt from Ralph Lauren, also a repeat in her wardrobe. Keeping with a monochrome theme, she paired the dress with some simple nude pump heels from Prada, as well as a simple tan leather clutch purse from Zara - which, coincidentally, has also been spotted on Letizia's daughter Princess Leonor.
RRP: £59.99 | This unreal pink winter coat is perfect for dressing up or down this season - and you certainly won't go unnnoticed in this fab coat.
RRP: £59.99 | This cotton blend pleated skirt will take you through winter, and can be dressed up with a nice blouse or down with your favourite winter trainers or casual boots.
An outfit like Letizia's would be so easy to recreate for this upcoming holiday season - not only does a monochrome look with a bright accent make a statement, but it also proves to be a timeless combo for any occasion. You could even pair a bright hot pink skirt like this with your favourite wide leg jeans and some trainers for a more casual, every day sort of look - either way, you can never go wrong with a statement coat.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
We're in love with Reese Witherspoon's rustic natural wood dining set and pristine panelled walls in cosy home snap
Reese Witherspoon's panelled walls and natural furnishings are our latest obsession - and so warm and cosy for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published
-
JLo's see-through skirt and statement jewels just created the ultimate lavish look
JLo rocked a sheer skirt with a golden bra detail for an epic red carpet moment
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow look teamed with fluffy ombré brows levels up her cold weather aesthetic during State Visit to Denmark
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow had stunning coppery undertones and it perfectly complemented her red dress in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain adds splash of zesty lime green to her look in statement blazer paired with cosy Mango coat
Queen Letizia's statement blazer added the perfect splash of colour to her all-black ensemble as she stepped out in Denmark
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just stepped out together in the cosy winter coats of dreams
Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s cosy winter coats both made a bold statement as they reunited during a State Visit in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials
Queen Letizia's high leather boots and cosy grey dress were the perfect combination as the Queen of Spain attended a new engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress
Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she stepped out in the perfect autumnal look featuring fur and embellished shoulders
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia masters Quiet Luxury dressing with elegant navy co-ord and gold statement earrings
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped in a navy cowl neck co-ord and gold earrings during her Tenerife visit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia looks so smart and cosy in grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers
Queen Letizia looks so autumn-ready in her chic trench coat and trouser combo
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We are in love with Queen Letizia's navy trench coat - and it may just be the perfect investment for this season
Queen Letizia's navy trench coat was the perfect autumnal look as she stepped out in Villaviciosa with her husband and daughter
By Laura Harman Published