Queen Letizia looks absolutely striking in this sultry backless black gown
We can't get over how glamorous Queen Letizia of Spain looks in this stunning backless sparkly gown
Queen Letizia looks the picture of elegance in this sultry backless black gown, and we're totally using this look as holiday inspiration.
In case you forgot somehow, Queen Letizia is indeed one of the most stylish royals out there. She's worn a plethora of fabulous looks that we can't get over, including this powerful red suit that she wore back in August, and even her amazing floral midi dress that we still haven't been able to get out of our minds.
Recently, she wore a truly stunning and elegant black sparkly dress while in Copenhagen on 7 November, and the sophisticated look has been the only thing we can think about.
Her Majesty wore this at the Joaquín Sorolla exhibition "Light in Motion (Luz en Movimiento)" and a fancy dinner at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark. The sparkling black dress comes from new designer Rotate, fitting her silhouette perfectly and draping in a sultry way down the back.
She also wore a coat to the event from Mango, proving that even if you're a Queen, you still wear affordable pieces and make them look fabulous. She paired the waistbelt black coat with pair of classic, caged Manolo Blahnik pump heels - a favourite brand of royals, both European and British - and finished the look off with a darling black clutch purse.
Although the Queen's exact Mango coat is no longer available for purchase, as she wore it as a repeat item from her closet, we found an almost identical one from the same store, as well as some other elements that have a likeness to her glamorous outfit, that are sure to inspire.
RRP: £139.99 | This oversized winter coat works perfectly over any outfit, keeping you warm and stylish this winter.
RRP: £99 | Look fabulous this holiday season in a dazzling black rhinestone gown, complete with a charming and elegant silhouette.
As for her makeup and hair, the Queen kept it minimal as she typically does, sweeping her long black hair to both sides of her shoulders and parting it slightly off-centre for an effortlessly chic look. She kept her makeup minimal and understated as well, sweeping a very subtly purple eyeshadow over her lids and blending it out into a smoky eye for some quiet glamour.
