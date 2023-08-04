Queen Letizia totally embodies 'coastal grandmother' energy in this crisp white shirt and blue seersucker shorts

We've been dreaming about the Queen's super summery outfit

Queen Letizia wearing gold earrings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a really fabulous summer look in 2022 that we've haven't been able to stop thinking about, and it totally lives up to this year's sartorial trends.

Queen Letizia is always out and about, sporting fabulous outfits wherever she goes. In fact, she just recently was on holiday in Mallorca enjoying some precious family time, and she wore a hot pink Barbiecore-style dress designed by Adolfo Dominguez that fell elegantly to just below her knee. It would take a while for us to sit back and explain what we love so much about the Queen's cool style, but the pictures do the talking for themselves. 

Recently we unearthed a picture of Letizia from last summer in which she's wearing an outfit that is simply to die for, and it's 100% giving coastal grandmother energy. 

queen letizia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment of silence for her stunning coastal inspired outfit. 

Coincidentally, this photo of the Queen was taken on 10 August, 2022 in Mallorca - just about one year ago - and although the photo is dated, Letizia's outfit is certainly not. 

For the base of the outfit, the Queen selected a crisp, white button up shirt, complete with relaxed, rolled up sleeves and large pockets on both sides of the button fly. Additionally, she wore truly the most stylish pair of shorts we've ever seen - a pair of mid-thigh length shorts that boast a super chic blue and white seersucker pattern, helping add to the breezy nature of the look. 

Accessories-wise, she decided to keep it pretty minimal, wearing only a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head and a simple pair of espadrille loafers, as opposed to her usual espadrille wedge, like she once wore with this stunning succulent print dress

queen letizia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also carried a fun white and blue tote bag which boasted a brown leather strap, which made for a nice contrast with her black sunglasses.

In a rare move, the Queen swept her hair up into a high ponytail, diverting from her usual long blowout style - nevertheless, her hair, of course, still looked absolutely amazing. 

This also wasn't the only time the Queen sported a truly beautiful blue and white outfit - just this Friday, Letizia debuted a stunning blue and white bardot dress that was fit for a Queen. 

Get Letizia's coastal grandmother look

Cotton-blend Shirt, $24.99 (£19) | H&amp;M

Cotton-blend Shirt, $24.99 (£19) | H&M

With a sharp ollar, buttons at front, and yoke at back, this white shirt is so versatile. Roll up the long sleeves with buttons at cuffs for a relaxed look like Letizia's.

View Deal
LINEN-BLEND PAPERBAG SHORT, $49 (£38) | Banana Republic

LINEN-BLEND PAPERBAG SHORT, $49 (£38) | Banana Republic

These casual chic shorts are a perfect transition piece from summer to fall, helping to add some nautical vibes to your wardrobe.

View Deal
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

