Queen Letizia totally embodies 'coastal grandmother' energy in this crisp white shirt and blue seersucker shorts

Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a really fabulous summer look in 2022 that we've haven't been able to stop thinking about, and it totally lives up to this year's sartorial trends.

Queen Letizia is always out and about, sporting fabulous outfits wherever she goes. In fact, she just recently was on holiday in Mallorca enjoying some precious family time, and she wore a hot pink Barbiecore-style dress designed by Adolfo Dominguez that fell elegantly to just below her knee. It would take a while for us to sit back and explain what we love so much about the Queen's cool style, but the pictures do the talking for themselves.

Recently we unearthed a picture of Letizia from last summer in which she's wearing an outfit that is simply to die for, and it's 100% giving coastal grandmother energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment of silence for her stunning coastal inspired outfit.

Coincidentally, this photo of the Queen was taken on 10 August, 2022 in Mallorca - just about one year ago - and although the photo is dated, Letizia's outfit is certainly not.

For the base of the outfit, the Queen selected a crisp, white button up shirt, complete with relaxed, rolled up sleeves and large pockets on both sides of the button fly. Additionally, she wore truly the most stylish pair of shorts we've ever seen - a pair of mid-thigh length shorts that boast a super chic blue and white seersucker pattern, helping add to the breezy nature of the look.

Accessories-wise, she decided to keep it pretty minimal, wearing only a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head and a simple pair of espadrille loafers, as opposed to her usual espadrille wedge, like she once wore with this stunning succulent print dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also carried a fun white and blue tote bag which boasted a brown leather strap, which made for a nice contrast with her black sunglasses.

In a rare move, the Queen swept her hair up into a high ponytail, diverting from her usual long blowout style - nevertheless, her hair, of course, still looked absolutely amazing.

This also wasn't the only time the Queen sported a truly beautiful blue and white outfit - just this Friday, Letizia debuted a stunning blue and white bardot dress that was fit for a Queen.

Get Letizia's coastal grandmother look

Cotton-blend Shirt, $24.99 (£19) | H&M With a sharp ollar, buttons at front, and yoke at back, this white shirt is so versatile. Roll up the long sleeves with buttons at cuffs for a relaxed look like Letizia's.