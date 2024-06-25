Queen Letizia's comfy barely-there sandals and golden flowing skirt is an easy hot day look we're copying this week
The Spanish Queen has been giving us plenty of summer fashion inspiration lately
Queen Letizia of Spain's combination of barely-there strappy sandals, a flowing pleated midi skirt and simple strapless top has got us taking notes for the next time we want an easy chic warm weather look.
The Spanish Queen stepped out alongside King Felipe VI and their daughters, Leonor and Infanta, to meet with members of the public as part of marking the 10 year anniversary since Felipe's proclamation.
Letizia's ensemble gave us an instant flurry of long skirt outfit ideas as soon as we saw the snaps from the event - and her barely-there T-bar sandals were certainly the dream comfy shoe option that are the ideal alternative for a pair of your best white trainers.
Shop Gorgeous Gold Skirts
A midi slip skirt is an essential in any versatile wardrobe. A dreamy day-to-night piece, this satin option adds an instant feel of elegance to any look.
A more neutral take on a bold gold skirt like Letizia's, this Part Two midi skirt is an easy-to-style staple piece that's ideal for wearing with summer sandals.
Shop Strappy Black Sandals
Channel affordability and comfort with this simple pair of leather sandals by M&S. With a similar toe thong design to Letizia's, this pick is on sale now.
New in at Mango, these timeless Roman-esque sandals offer comfort with added stability thanks to the gold buckled ankle strap.
The Spanish monarch went gold with her statement midi skirt, looking gorgeous in the metallic-toned Massimo Dutti piece that she cinched in at the waist with a thick black belt.
While we often see Letizia in a pair of her best designer heels, she's been prioritising comfort of late and reaching for options from her collection of equally stylish flats. A pair of simple strappy black sandals are a versatile addition to any capsule summer wardrobe.
A stylish choice for everything from your favourite pair of straight leg jeans to a timeless A-line mini skirt or graceful pleated piece like Letizia's, minimalistic summer sandals instantly take an outfit to hot weather level.
Maintaining a simple style on top, Letizia chose a basic black strapless vest with a subtle high-neck cut and topped the outfit with a slouchy but cosy oversized black cardigan when the evening got a little chillier.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
We couldn't help but be wowed by Letizia's locks, too. She wore her shiny, rich brown tresses in loose but bouncy curls that elevated her overall look to even more glam levels. And her wavy style has got us dashing to shop hair products for humidity, as there was no sign of any frizz or flyaways.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Angellica Bell's comfy metallic trainers are the unexpected accessory we will be wearing everywhere this season
We're surprised by how much we love this look
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
'Chantilly' is the latest minimalistic nail colour that's trending this summer - for a luxe finish
'Chantilly Cream' nails are the latest milky pastel entering the fray this season - and they're as chic as they are understated...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia's high ponytail with genius wrap around detail and striking rosy eye has got us taking notes
Queen Letizia went for a chic high ponytail and rosy-pink eyeshadow look in Guatemala and we're tempted to recreate this combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia's raspberry tweed cardigan from Mango makes us think of Chanel
The Spanish Queen sported a Chanel-esque look in a gorgeous tweed number and white summer trousers
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia proves style and comfort can go hand-in-hand with white trainers and essential summer trousers
Queen Letizia's white trainers and staple summer trousers are the perfect combination for a look that's as comfortable as it is chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers
The royal accessorised her formal look with a pair of causal trainers - an unusual choice for the lover of stilettos
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia's ultra bold clashing colours outfit proves burning the fashion rule book is a great idea
Queen Letizia went bold in bright pink and apple red
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Queen Letizia goes head-to-toe candy pink in vibrant leopard print dress and kitten heels of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced more than a pop of colour for spring and we’re rushing to replicate her fabulous bright pink look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced her bob hairstyle and it couldn't have looked more chic with her white flares at an awards ceremony
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published