Queen Letizia's comfy barely-there sandals and golden flowing skirt is an easy hot day look we're copying this week

Queen Letizia of Spain's combination of barely-there strappy sandals, a flowing pleated midi skirt and simple strapless top has got us taking notes for the next time we want an easy chic warm weather look.

The Spanish Queen stepped out alongside King Felipe VI and their daughters, Leonor and Infanta, to meet with members of the public as part of marking the 10 year anniversary since Felipe's proclamation.

Letizia's ensemble gave us an instant flurry of long skirt outfit ideas as soon as we saw the snaps from the event - and her barely-there T-bar sandals were certainly the dream comfy shoe option that are the ideal alternative for a pair of your best white trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish monarch went gold with her statement midi skirt, looking gorgeous in the metallic-toned Massimo Dutti piece that she cinched in at the waist with a thick black belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we often see Letizia in a pair of her best designer heels, she's been prioritising comfort of late and reaching for options from her collection of equally stylish flats. A pair of simple strappy black sandals are a versatile addition to any capsule summer wardrobe.

A stylish choice for everything from your favourite pair of straight leg jeans to a timeless A-line mini skirt or graceful pleated piece like Letizia's, minimalistic summer sandals instantly take an outfit to hot weather level.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maintaining a simple style on top, Letizia chose a basic black strapless vest with a subtle high-neck cut and topped the outfit with a slouchy but cosy oversized black cardigan when the evening got a little chillier.

We couldn't help but be wowed by Letizia's locks, too. She wore her shiny, rich brown tresses in loose but bouncy curls that elevated her overall look to even more glam levels. And her wavy style has got us dashing to shop hair products for humidity, as there was no sign of any frizz or flyaways.