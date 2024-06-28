Queen Letizia's cotton candy sunset skirt and crystal-embellished sandals are the perfect glam addition to a basic T-shirt
The Spanish Queen is a serious style icon
Queen Letizia's pastel sunset-toned skirt teamed with crystal sandals was the dreamiest way to elevate her basic white T-shirt.
It’s not hard to understand why the Spanish Queen has become a major fashion icon in recent years. While other monarchs might opt for more formal outfits, the 51-year-old is a pro at nailing incredibly chic but wearable looks and has been influencing our capsule wardrobe purchases for years.
In fact, Queen Leitizia’s signature style was on show this week as she attended an event at Zarzuela Palace alongside her husband, King Felipe.
Chatting with representatives from Spain’s film industry, Letizia wore the Hugo Boss Printed Patterned Plissé Skirt. Though tie-dye isn’t usually the first choice for royalty, the pleated skirt has summer shades of pinks, purples and white which are perfect for summer.
Keeping the top half of her outfit super simple, Queen Letizia wore an elegant short sleeved blouse from Adolfo Domínguez.
Similar to a basic white tee, the silky material made the top appear lighter and more floaty, making it a perfect match for the statement skirt.
Adding another layer of glam to the look, Queen Letizia also wore a pair of shimmering sandals for the meeting at Zarzuela Palace.
As Letizia suffers from chrome metatarsalgia, pain in the ball of her foot, she expertly mixed style and comfort with the Swarovski crystal-embellished flats from Eli 1957.
Having perfected her semi-formal style, Letizia has got fashion fans keen to replicate her looks.
As woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline points out, though, there is a clever format that the Queen uses for her outfits.
Caroline explained, "Letizia has well and truly mastered the art of making casual staples like white T-shirts and flat sandals look elegant and dressy enough for the occasion. This time she's done in with a pleated skirt - a real go-to in her wardrobe.
"The pretty pleats and striking tie dye print take this piece into occasion wear territory, and the crystal embellishment adds a bit of sparkle meaning she needed minimal jewellery."
