Queen Letizia proves frilly florals can be elegant with midi dress that screams summer and comfy strappy sandals
The Spanish Queen stepped out in frilly florals and ditched heels in favour of comfy sandals
Queen Letizia of Spain demonstrated exactly how to wear frilly florals in a way that's endlessly elegant as she stepped out in a summery chiffon midi dress and strappy sandals.
The Spanish monarch is one of our favourites when it comes to royal style and her sartorial choices have been impressing us big time this summer.
Always one to nail the colour trends and fashion trends of the season, Letizia stepped out in gorgeous florals and a pair of ultra comfy sandals during her latest engagement in Spain.
Stepping out with husband King Felipe at the General Military Academy on Wednesday, she nailed summer dressing in the Maje Tier Floral-print Chiffon Midi Dress.
Shop Tiered Midi Dresses
The frilly tiered dress features a vibrant green, blue and red floral print with a chiffon midi skirt cut. With a dipped hem detail, cinched waist and puffed sleeves, the V-neck frock was the ultimate wear for a sunny day - and would make an ideal wedding guest dress, too.
Having stepped away from her usual choice of a pair of designer heels for her most recent outfits, Letizia continued her trend of opting for a pair of comfy, flat sandals.
Her strappy sandals of choice were the Pedro García Crystal Pave Strappy Slide Sandals in Ore Satin, which offered a neutral hue with a touch of shimmer to the heavily patterned outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A pair of glitzy sandals like Letizia's are a great compromise if you're not keen on sticking out the pain of a pair of high heels at an event all day, but still want to add a touch of glam with your shoe choice.
Making a statement with her accessories, Letizia perfected one of this season's biggest jewellery trends by sporting a pair of large gold floral earrings - but went necklace free, with just a few simple gold rings sitting on her fingers.
Meanwhile, Letizia's dark brown eyes were complemented by a slick of her signature eyeshadow in a dusky pink tone - with dark black eyeliner and volumising mascara making even more of a statement.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Kindle (2022) review: Easy to use technology that's changed the way I read
For anyone wanting an easy, comfortable way to read books, the Kindle is a small, light, and affordable option
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Cyndi Lauper gives us a lesson in making grey hair pop with her offbeat bright lip and edgy outfit combo
The singer's hot pink lipstick is the perfect bold pop of colour for any event - and everyone's set to be wearing it this summer...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Queen Letizia's cotton candy sunset skirt and crystal-embellished sandals are the perfect glam addition to a basic T-shirt
The Spanish Queen is a serious style icon
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Queen Letizia's comfy barely-there sandals and golden flowing skirt is an easy hot day look we're copying this week
The Spanish Queen has been giving us plenty of summer fashion inspiration lately
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia's high ponytail with genius wrap around detail and striking rosy eye has got us taking notes
Queen Letizia went for a chic high ponytail and rosy-pink eyeshadow look in Guatemala and we're tempted to recreate this combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia's raspberry tweed cardigan from Mango makes us think of Chanel
The Spanish Queen sported a Chanel-esque look in a gorgeous tweed number and white summer trousers
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia proves style and comfort can go hand-in-hand with white trainers and essential summer trousers
Queen Letizia's white trainers and staple summer trousers are the perfect combination for a look that's as comfortable as it is chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia looks fab in power suit from Victoria Beckham's Mango collection as she ditches stilettos for white trainers
The royal accessorised her formal look with a pair of causal trainers - an unusual choice for the lover of stilettos
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Letizia's ultra bold clashing colours outfit proves burning the fashion rule book is a great idea
Queen Letizia went bold in bright pink and apple red
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Queen Letizia goes head-to-toe candy pink in vibrant leopard print dress and kitten heels of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced more than a pop of colour for spring and we’re rushing to replicate her fabulous bright pink look
By Emma Shacklock Published