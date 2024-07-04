Queen Letizia proves frilly florals can be elegant with midi dress that screams summer and comfy strappy sandals

Queen Letizia of Spain demonstrated exactly how to wear frilly florals in a way that's endlessly elegant as she stepped out in a summery chiffon midi dress and strappy sandals.

The Spanish monarch is one of our favourites when it comes to royal style and her sartorial choices have been impressing us big time this summer.

Always one to nail the colour trends and fashion trends of the season, Letizia stepped out in gorgeous florals and a pair of ultra comfy sandals during her latest engagement in Spain.

Stepping out with husband King Felipe at the General Military Academy on Wednesday, she nailed summer dressing in the Maje Tier Floral-print Chiffon Midi Dress.

Shop Tiered Midi Dresses

The frilly tiered dress features a vibrant green, blue and red floral print with a chiffon midi skirt cut. With a dipped hem detail, cinched waist and puffed sleeves, the V-neck frock was the ultimate wear for a sunny day - and would make an ideal wedding guest dress, too.

Having stepped away from her usual choice of a pair of designer heels for her most recent outfits, Letizia continued her trend of opting for a pair of comfy, flat sandals.

Her strappy sandals of choice were the Pedro García Crystal Pave Strappy Slide Sandals in Ore Satin, which offered a neutral hue with a touch of shimmer to the heavily patterned outfit.

A pair of glitzy sandals like Letizia's are a great compromise if you're not keen on sticking out the pain of a pair of high heels at an event all day, but still want to add a touch of glam with your shoe choice.

Making a statement with her accessories, Letizia perfected one of this season's biggest jewellery trends by sporting a pair of large gold floral earrings - but went necklace free, with just a few simple gold rings sitting on her fingers.

Meanwhile, Letizia's dark brown eyes were complemented by a slick of her signature eyeshadow in a dusky pink tone - with dark black eyeliner and volumising mascara making even more of a statement.