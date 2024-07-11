Queen Letizia nails monochromatic styling with bold printed dress and comfy block heels

Queen Letizia nailed monochromatic styling with a bold printed dress and comfy block heels and we want to add both to our wardrobe.

Bright colours and pastels are part of the quintessential colour palette for this time of year but that doesn’t mean that you have to neglect the neutral items in your summer capsule wardrobe. There are still so many ways to dress for the warmer weather whilst sticking to black, white and beige hues. Even those who love dabbling with colourful outfits enjoy stepping out in neutrals in the summer and Queen Letizia of Spain’s latest look showed how impactful this can be. She attended the Princess of Girona Awards at the Costa Brava Palace Congress on 10th July and she went all-out with a fully black and white look.

Putting her own twist on florals, Queen Letizia’s Carolina Herrera dress was simple yet so stunning with its statement tulip print. The black flower motif ran up one side of the skirt and on the opposite side of the bodice and stood out spectacularly against the white background fabric.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Letizia's Monochrome Outfit

M&S Floral Midaxi Dress £39.50 at M&S This impactful black and white floral dress has an elegant midaxi length and classic tea dress shape to it. The short puff sleeves are a pretty addition and we'd style this with a pair of black sandals or white trainers. To switch things up you could add a pop of colour with a vibrant bag too. Phase Eight Leather Sandals Was £99, Now £62.10 at Phase Eight These leather sandals are currently reduced in the sale and there's never been a better time to invest in a pair of durable and stylish shoes. They're made from 100% leather, with a sturdy block heel and an ankle strap. They also have a subtle but stunning chain detail running across the toe strap. Kate Spade Small Flap Bag was £299, Now £169 at Kate Spade If you've been looking for a classic black bag to invest in then this could just be the one for you. It's made from leather and has a practical crossbody strap, as well as a beautiful gold-toned chain detail running across the front. The colour combination is stunning and this bag will last you for many years to come.

The dress was otherwise plain white and had a flattering fit-and-flare shape with a crew neckline and short sleeves. The combination of the pared-back design and striking pattern was so sophisticated and Queen Letizia accentuated the monochrome aspect even more by choosing black accessories to coordinate with the tulip print.

Her Carolina Herrera Bimba bag was streamlined and had a subtle quilted pattern along the flap, with gold-toned hardware on the strap. It’s versatile when it comes to how you wear it and would look fabulous as a crossbody bag, though Queen Letizia carried hers as a sleek clutch bag. This was the perfect choice for an awards ceremony as it looked a little more formal carried this way and Her Majesty added to her monochrome look with comfy block heeled sandals.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

These were by Boss and although we’ve often seen Queen Letizia wearing her best white trainers recently, when she wants to wear heels, slightly lower, chunkier ones like these are a great alternative to high stilettos.

It’s been reported that the Queen has metatarsalgia, which is pain in the ball of the foot, in both of her feet and so she’s likely become an expert in comfortable shoes. Her sandals at the Princess of Girona Awards had both a supportive ankle strap with a secure buckle fastening and a padded leather strap over her foot. The block heel was low and so made these very easy to walk in. If high heels just aren’t for you, Her Majesty has shown that they aren’t your only shoe option for special occasions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These shoes would look amazing with your best jumpsuits and co-ords as well as with a dress and the heel height is ideal for daytime as well as for evenings out. Queen Letizia added a simple pair of gold flower drop earrings and left her brunette bob loose and straight.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

She joined her husband King Felipe and their daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias, who presented the awards, and Infanta Sofia at the ceremony. Princess Leonor started three years of military training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza last year after graduating from UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Her proud parents and sister came over to the UK to watch her graduation and the family of four are often seen attending events and occasions together, showcasing their enviable style credentials every time.