Queen Letizia’s electric blue trouser suit and comfy white trainers are a failsafe smart-casual look for any occasion

Queen Letizia’s electric blue trouser suit and comfy white trainers are a failsafe smart-casual look that’ll work for any occasion.

When it comes to summer outfits we might naturally gravitate towards dresses and shorts, but especially with the UK’s changeable weather we feel that women’s trouser suits should definitely have a place in your wardrobe. On days when it’s not scorching hot, a tailored co-ord is a staple if you want to achieve a polished look in a matter of moments. They might be a workwear staple for many, but Queen Letizia of Spain has just shown how to style them in a smart-casual way.

She’s a long-time fan of trouser suits and she chose an electric blue one for a day of audiences at the Zarzuela Palace, paired with her best white trainers. Both pieces are by El Corte Inglés and the Limited Single-Button Jacket in Indigo is currently 50% off, down from €230 to €115.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Shop Queen Letizia's Trouser Suit Look

NRBY Bryony Linen Blazer £199 at John Lewis A beautiful tailored blazer is worth investing in and this one is not only a stunning blue shade, but is also made from lightweight linen that makes it perfect for summer. It has a collared neckline, falls to a regular length and will last you for many years to come. Layer over your favourite outfits or pair with blue trousers to make a chic suit. Monsoon Solene Trousers Was £59, Now £47.20 at Monsoon These wide leg trousers might not come from a matching set with the blazer but they're a very similar blue and are also made from 100% linen. They have a mid-rise waist, stretch back and practical pockets. Style with a neutral T-shirt or vest top and a pair of white trainers or flat sandals. Superga Cotu Classics Was £53.09-£50, Now £18-£25 at Amazon If you're looking for a new pair of white trainers with a sleek plimsoll design then these are gorgeous. The Cotu Classics are a favourite style for the Princess of Wales and they're made from cotton canvas with a vulcanised rubber sole. Currently reduced in the sale there's never been a better time to invest in these.

The simplicity of Queen Letizia’s jacket design is what makes this such a stunning staple to have in your summer capsule wardrobe. It’s single breasted, with two patch pockets and a crisp collar, and the lightweight linen blend fabric is great for hot weather. This jacket could easily be worn with jeans or white linen trousers but Queen Letizia went all-out with the matching indigo leg trousers.

As with the blazer, the trousers had a timeless design, with a high waisted fit and straight leg silhouette. It was the colour of Queen Letizia’s co-ord that really caught our eye as this was such a magnificently bold tone.

Bright colours pop that little bit more in the sunshine and this rich blue is the perfect bright colour for those who want to incorporate vibrant tones into their wardrobe. Blues are generally very wearable, with some like navy considered neutral, and this electric blue shade could easily be styled with beige, black and white, as well as red for a colour clash look.

(Image credit: Photo By Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Images)

For her day of engagements, which included a meeting with the Board of the Spanish Committee of the United World Colleges, Her Majesty contrasted the blue with a white T-shirt and £150 Vivobarefoot trainers. Sticking to just two colours meant Queen Letizia’s outfit had a more put-together feel and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr thinks the trainers were an inspired choice.

"Letizia's latest outfit is yet another lesson in why you don't have to wear heels to look polished," Caroline says. "Her fresh white trainers really pop against the colour of her chic trouser suit, and leave the impeccable tailoring to do all the talking. Plimsoll-style trainers will always feel smarter than sportier options if you want to try the trend yourself."

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

As Caroline explains, these trainers give her outfit a chic edge rather than being overly sporty or too casual. This makes them a perfect style accompaniment for Queen Letizia’s electric blue trouser suit. Anyone who is tempted to try out wearing a bold suit for daytime occasions or evenings could consider Her Majesty’s formula of keeping the designs and amount of colours in your overall look more simple.

Queen Letizia enjoys switching up her outfits for engagements between tailored pieces and dresses and her blue co-ord came a day after she wowed in a little black dress at the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the Naval Military School. We love the versatility of her style and look forward to seeing what she wears next.