Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt

Queen Letizia of Spain elevated a plain black jumper dress into the most elegant winter outfit thanks to some knee high boots and a waist belt.

No matter how many gorgeous statement pieces we have in our winter capsule wardrobe, the items we come back to again and again tend to have timeless designs and neutral tones. This doesn’t mean that these staples can’t also be sensational and make us feel special whenever we step out the door. Sometimes it’s the simplest of outfits that look the most chic and that’s why we can’t help admiring Queen Letizia of Spain’s jumper dress, styled with black accessories.

She wore it as she attended the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Aequitas Foundation in Madrid and it showed how we can all feel a bit more put-together but keep the cosy factor we get from our best wool jumpers. The dress is an old favourite of hers from Cos and so is sadly no longer available but the beauty of Queen Letizia’s outfit lies in how easy it is to recreate anytime.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

A black midi length jumper dress is a classic item many people will either already have in their wardrobe - or have been eyeing up adding this season. Whether roll neck, crew neck or even a boat neck style like Queen Letizia’s black knitted dress, a jumper dress is so versatile and works well under long coats, with blazers and cropped jackets.

It’s the ideal outfit to choose when it’s cold outside but you want to feel polished day-to-day, or when you want a look to take you from day to night. Jumper dresses can be dressed down with flat boots, trainers or ballet flats or dressed up with heeled footwear. As someone who favours comfort when it comes to shoes, we’re not surprised to see that Queen Letizia opted for some knee high boots with a low heel for the commemorative event in Madrid.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Her leather boots were by Unisa and the jumper dress draped beautifully over the top of them, creating one seamless silhouette that was very leg-elongating. The boots had a contemporary square toe and the slight sheen on the leather in the November light was a lovely contrast against the softness of her dress. The addition of a matching leather waist-belt took Queen Letizia’s already elegant look to another level of sophistication.

It might seem like an easy addition, but the impact of the belt was enormous as it gave Her Majesty’s outfit more texture and structure. A belt like this is also something worth adding to your accessories collection if you like accentuating your waist when you wear jumper dresses in the winter months.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Letizia’s belt had a minimal design with a large rectangular black buckle and her black top handle handbag was equally pared-back, meaning that each of the different items that made up her outfit could shine. Her styling approach is a brilliant one to follow if you want your everyday cosy looks to be a little more elevated and have a sense of balance.