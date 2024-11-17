Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt

Queen Letizia knows how to look put-together whilst still being cosy and the secret to her style is her love for pared-back designs

Composite of two pictures of Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a black jumper dress with a black belt and and knee high boots at the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the &quot;Aequitas Foundation&quot;
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty // Image 2:Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)
Queen Letizia of Spain elevated a plain black jumper dress into the most elegant winter outfit thanks to some knee high boots and a waist belt.

No matter how many gorgeous statement pieces we have in our winter capsule wardrobe, the items we come back to again and again tend to have timeless designs and neutral tones. This doesn’t mean that these staples can’t also be sensational and make us feel special whenever we step out the door. Sometimes it’s the simplest of outfits that look the most chic and that’s why we can’t help admiring Queen Letizia of Spain’s jumper dress, styled with black accessories.

She wore it as she attended the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Aequitas Foundation in Madrid and it showed how we can all feel a bit more put-together but keep the cosy factor we get from our best wool jumpers. The dress is an old favourite of hers from Cos and so is sadly no longer available but the beauty of Queen Letizia’s outfit lies in how easy it is to recreate anytime.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the "Aequitas Foundation" in November 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Black Jumper Dresses

Nobody's Child Knitted Dress
Nobody's Child Knitted Dress

Queen Letizia has proved how beautiful a black jumper dress can be and this one is great for putting your own twist on her outfit. It has a subtle side split, crew neckline and would look amazing with knee high boots - or with heels for a smart-casual look.

Karen Millen Ribbed Dress
Karen Millen Ribbed Dress

Currently reduced in the sale, there's never been a better time to pick up this sleek black roll neck dress. It has a fitted bodice and sleeves and flares out into flowing, feminine skirt. The ribbed material brings another level of texture that we love.

Zara Soft Midi Dress
Zara Soft Midi Dress

With a slightly flared hem, high neck and fitted silhouette, this is a classic staple that will be reached for time and time again. On chilly days you can layer a knitted vest or cardigan over the top, as well as a coat, and so many boot designs would complement this.

Shop Accessories Like Queen Letizia's

Blondo Tatiana Knee High Boots
Blondo Black Knee High Boots

These boots are available in both wide and regular calf fits and will work seamlessly with so many winter outfits. To emulate Queen Letizia's style, wear these with a long knitted dress and a matching waist belt.

M&S Leather Elastic Waist Belt
M&S Leather Elastic Waist Belt

A waist belt is a chic addition to a jumper dress look and this one is crafted from leather, with a glamorous gold-toned buckle and elastic at the back for maximum comfort. It's so easy to wear and you could also style it over a jumper tucked into a skirt for another elegant outfit.

Franco Sarto Knee High Boots
Franco Sarto Knee High Boots

These boots are an investment well worth making if you want a pair of fabulous flat leather boots to last you for years to come. The heel is low and comfy and the square toe adds a modern feel. Style with knitted dresses, skirts and even under wide-leg jeans and trousers.

A black midi length jumper dress is a classic item many people will either already have in their wardrobe - or have been eyeing up adding this season. Whether roll neck, crew neck or even a boat neck style like Queen Letizia’s black knitted dress, a jumper dress is so versatile and works well under long coats, with blazers and cropped jackets.

It’s the ideal outfit to choose when it’s cold outside but you want to feel polished day-to-day, or when you want a look to take you from day to night. Jumper dresses can be dressed down with flat boots, trainers or ballet flats or dressed up with heeled footwear. As someone who favours comfort when it comes to shoes, we’re not surprised to see that Queen Letizia opted for some knee high boots with a low heel for the commemorative event in Madrid.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the "Aequitas Foundation" at El Prado Museum on November 14, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Her leather boots were by Unisa and the jumper dress draped beautifully over the top of them, creating one seamless silhouette that was very leg-elongating. The boots had a contemporary square toe and the slight sheen on the leather in the November light was a lovely contrast against the softness of her dress. The addition of a matching leather waist-belt took Queen Letizia’s already elegant look to another level of sophistication.

It might seem like an easy addition, but the impact of the belt was enormous as it gave Her Majesty’s outfit more texture and structure. A belt like this is also something worth adding to your accessories collection if you like accentuating your waist when you wear jumper dresses in the winter months.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the "Aequitas Foundation" at El Prado Museum on November 14, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/WireImage via Getty)

Queen Letizia’s belt had a minimal design with a large rectangular black buckle and her black top handle handbag was equally pared-back, meaning that each of the different items that made up her outfit could shine. Her styling approach is a brilliant one to follow if you want your everyday cosy looks to be a little more elevated and have a sense of balance.

