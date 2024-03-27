Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring
Queen Letizia of Spain has embraced her bob hairstyle and it couldn't have looked more chic with her white flares at an awards ceremony
Queen Letizia of Spain's sleek blunt bob and flared trousers are a combination we’re ready to embrace for spring.
In February Queen Letizia became the latest high-profile figure to embrace one of the short hairstyles for women that are so popular right now and her latest spring look showed off her glossy new bob at its best. The Queen of Spain is a fan of tailoring and she opted for a pair of stunning white flared trousers as she attended the Discapnet Awards for Accessible Technologies on 21st March. Styled with a green top, the combination of Queen Letizia's bob haircut and trousers created a professional yet fashion-forward look.
The trousers had a mid-rise fit which caught our eye as Her Majesty tends to stick to more high-waisted items. This styling choice was a different one for her and gave the trousers a more relaxed feel to them. The soft white shade is perfect for the warmer months when we often tend to wear more pastel tones or vibrant colours.
The neutral hue makes trousers like these a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe as they work as a great base for a look without detracting from your other clothing items. Queen Letizia's trousers had a flare to them, seen in certain pictures from the Awards, though it was quite subtle and understated.
Shop White Flares Like Queen Letizia's
RRP: £168 | Also available in pink and in 'petite', these cream flared trousers are stunning and so easy to style. They have a flattering high-rise design and drape to them and would be perfect worn with a t-shirt and sandals in warmer weather or a light knit and trainers in spring.
RRP: £75 | These trousers are the perfect choice for day-to-night in the spring and summer as they have an elevated feel but can easily be dressed down. The tailoring is gorgeous and these trousers also have convenient side pockets and concealed fastenings.
RRP: £75 | Crafted from organic cotton, these white jeans have a beautiful flared shape if you love Queen Letizia's look but think jeans would work better in your wardrobe. They are inspired by vintage bell bottom jeans and have a classic 5 pocket design.
This design detail gave the bottom of the trousers a lovely drape to them and was particularly clear when the Queen was walking around. This classic clothing item also had a matching waist belt with gold-toned hardware that elevated the otherwise quite simple trousers. If you’ve ever wondered how to style flared jeans for the daytime, the principles remain the same with trousers as an oversized blazer or even a staple white shirt tucked would look fabulous with flares.
Reflecting on the benefits of a flared shape, denim buyer at River Island Jessica Oldfield previously told womanandhome.com, "What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"
Queen Letizia's flares beautifully elongated her silhouette and she contrasted them with an emerald green blouse tucked neatly in. Her long bob hairstyle fell loose and straight to meet the blouse’s neckline, giving the entire look a very considered and polished edge to it.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As the Discapnet Awards for Accessible Technologies was a public engagement, Her Majesty's choice to keep her hair quite sleek and wear the crisp white flares helped to make her outfit appear formal without being overly so. The smart green blouse added to this, though you could easily dress flared trousers down and make them more casual with your favourite t-shirt or even a vest top in the summer and a pair of white trainers.
Queen Letizia finished off her look with a pair of pointed toe heels and two pairs of earrings, including one with a green stone that echoed the blouse. Tying elements of an outfit together with colour coordination is a failsafe way to look elevated and it seems Queen Letizia is very much enjoying styling outfits with her new hairstyle.
Since having the chop she’s experimented with different hair looks, including a bouncy blow-dry style and soft curls. All have looked gorgeous and Queen Letizia has highlighted just how versatile short hairstyles can truly be, worn with everything from suits to evening dresses.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
32 of the best 90s style icons, from Julia Roberts to Kate Moss
From Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell to Aaliyah and Princess Diana, these stars made the 90s the most adventurous and stylish decade in fashion
By Sagal Mohammed Published
-
Is Gracepoint the same as Broadchurch? Everything you need to know about the David Tennant dramas
Here's what you need to know about Gracepoint, the crime series starring David Tennant that's rather similar to Broadchurch
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s winter cape steals the show as she attends a poignant first for her family
Queen Letizia brought the drama for her daughter’s military parade
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia just made an unconventional style choice – and proved why we should be doing it too
Queen Letizia’s sartorial choices prove she’s not afraid of breaking from the norm
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia rocks natural grey streak in sleek brunette locks as she nails monochrome winter dressing
The Spanish queen always looks so stylish, no matter the climate
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's latest all-white look took a page right out of Meghan Markle's style rulebook and it's just so luxe
Queen Letizia might have taken a few style tips from the Duchess of Sussex for this gorgeous look
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia’s ultra chic leather trench jacket is 90s inspired perfection - and we've got all the details
Queen Letizia looked chic and relaxed as she attended a seminar on journalism
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow look teamed with fluffy ombré brows levels up her cold weather aesthetic during State Visit to Denmark
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow had stunning coppery undertones and it perfectly complemented her red dress in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published