Queen Letizia's white flares and blunt bob are a winning combination we're ready to embrace for spring

Queen Letizia of Spain's sleek blunt bob and flared trousers are a combination we’re ready to embrace for spring.

In February Queen Letizia became the latest high-profile figure to embrace one of the short hairstyles for women that are so popular right now and her latest spring look showed off her glossy new bob at its best. The Queen of Spain is a fan of tailoring and she opted for a pair of stunning white flared trousers as she attended the Discapnet Awards for Accessible Technologies on 21st March. Styled with a green top, the combination of Queen Letizia's bob haircut and trousers created a professional yet fashion-forward look.

The trousers had a mid-rise fit which caught our eye as Her Majesty tends to stick to more high-waisted items. This styling choice was a different one for her and gave the trousers a more relaxed feel to them. The soft white shade is perfect for the warmer months when we often tend to wear more pastel tones or vibrant colours.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The neutral hue makes trousers like these a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe as they work as a great base for a look without detracting from your other clothing items. Queen Letizia's trousers had a flare to them, seen in certain pictures from the Awards, though it was quite subtle and understated.

Shop White Flares Like Queen Letizia's

Reiss Millie Flared Trousers View at Reiss RRP: £168 | Also available in pink and in 'petite', these cream flared trousers are stunning and so easy to style. They have a flattering high-rise design and drape to them and would be perfect worn with a t-shirt and sandals in warmer weather or a light knit and trainers in spring. French Connection Flares View at French Connection RRP: £75 | These trousers are the perfect choice for day-to-night in the spring and summer as they have an elevated feel but can easily be dressed down. The tailoring is gorgeous and these trousers also have convenient side pockets and concealed fastenings. & Other Stories Flared Jeans View at & Other Stories RRP: £75 | Crafted from organic cotton, these white jeans have a beautiful flared shape if you love Queen Letizia's look but think jeans would work better in your wardrobe. They are inspired by vintage bell bottom jeans and have a classic 5 pocket design.

This design detail gave the bottom of the trousers a lovely drape to them and was particularly clear when the Queen was walking around. This classic clothing item also had a matching waist belt with gold-toned hardware that elevated the otherwise quite simple trousers. If you’ve ever wondered how to style flared jeans for the daytime, the principles remain the same with trousers as an oversized blazer or even a staple white shirt tucked would look fabulous with flares.

Reflecting on the benefits of a flared shape, denim buyer at River Island Jessica Oldfield previously told womanandhome.com, "What makes them a staple is their leg balancing shape, giving the illusion of longer legs no matter what your height!"

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia's flares beautifully elongated her silhouette and she contrasted them with an emerald green blouse tucked neatly in. Her long bob hairstyle fell loose and straight to meet the blouse’s neckline, giving the entire look a very considered and polished edge to it.

As the Discapnet Awards for Accessible Technologies was a public engagement, Her Majesty's choice to keep her hair quite sleek and wear the crisp white flares helped to make her outfit appear formal without being overly so. The smart green blouse added to this, though you could easily dress flared trousers down and make them more casual with your favourite t-shirt or even a vest top in the summer and a pair of white trainers.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia finished off her look with a pair of pointed toe heels and two pairs of earrings, including one with a green stone that echoed the blouse. Tying elements of an outfit together with colour coordination is a failsafe way to look elevated and it seems Queen Letizia is very much enjoying styling outfits with her new hairstyle.

Since having the chop she’s experimented with different hair looks, including a bouncy blow-dry style and soft curls. All have looked gorgeous and Queen Letizia has highlighted just how versatile short hairstyles can truly be, worn with everything from suits to evening dresses.