Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites showcased in style as she pairs peacock-patterned shirt dress with go-to luxury jewellery

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites have been showcased in style as she paired her beloved peacock-patterned dress with her go-to luxury jewellery.

Whilst many fashion fans might be tempted to add one or two of the best autumn dresses to their wardrobe, there’s also never been a better time to fall back in love with your old favourites too. This is something that many of the senior royals are known for and Queen Camilla in particular has been re-wearing her staple dresses a lot over the past few years. The Queen Consort’s range of printed shirt dresses are often her go-to for engagements and her emerald green shirt dress with an eye-catching peacock feather design is one of our personal favourites.

Queen Camilla reacts during a reception to celebrate 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation

(Image credit: Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She wore this several times this summer but now Her Majesty has brought it back for the autumn alongside some other stand-out pieces. Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites all came together in a blue and green themed look as she hosted a reception at Clarence House.

Her Majesty hosted a reception to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the Forward Arts Foundation which works to promote knowledge and enjoyment of poetry across the UK. She wore her Fiona Clare shirt dress which was the perfect blend of classic and contemporary.

Queen Camilla’s dress had the elegant traditional collar, long sleeves with cuffs and a fitted bodice. The midi-length skirt flared out subtly from the waist with stunning pleats and the top of the sleeves had a very slight puffed design to them.

Queen Camilla (centre left) with guests as she hosts a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

The real statement came in the form of the pattern, though, which had a vibrant green and blue peacock feather motif. This pop of colour was gorgeous and it worked wonderfully with more of Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites. She wore her classic navy Elliot Zed shoes with their court shoe shape and mid-heel alongside her ultimate jewellery combinations. Showcasing how to make the most of your favourite pieces, Queen Camilla opted for her frequently-seen Vintage Alhambra 5 motif bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels

Queen Camilla talking with William Sieghart founder and CEO of the Forward Arts Foundation

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Hers is the blue agate and 18K yellow gold version of this classic style and the design has been described by the brand as “timeless”. The blue jewellery continued with the Apollo blue topaz and diamond pendant from Kiki McDonough and Queen Camilla was also seen with another of her most-worn necklaces. The gold pendant necklace has a ruby central stone which is Her Majesty’s birthstone as well as the initials of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren’s names.

Queen Camilla's necklaces seen during a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

The entirety of her outfit featured so many of Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites and especially given how luxurious her jewellery is, it makes total sense that she’d want to get as much wear as she can out of them. Her Majesty highlighted how to incorporate old favourites to effectively create a polished, beautiful outfit that stands the test of time.

SHOP SIMILAR BRACELETS

Luck Bracelet Gold And BlackSay It With Diamonds at Debenhams
Luck Bracelet

RRP: £55 | Whether you want to wear it alone or stacked with your jewellery favourites, this is a fabulous choice. Crafted from stainless steel, it has beautiful black clover leaf details that would help add drama to any outfit. Perfect as a stand-out everyday piece or to elevate an evening look.

Idyllia braceletSwarovski
Idyllia Bracelet

RRP: £85 |If you love clover detailing and the green tones of Queen Camilla's outfit then this might be what you've been looking for. Oozing glamour, this gold-plated design has a green crystal motif and the chain has an adjustable closure making this even more versatile.

Clover Custom Name BraceletAbbott Lyon
Clover Bracelet

RRP: £69 |This custom-made clover bracelet can be totally personal. You can choose between a stunning mother of pearl-effect finish, fluted texture or a beautiful molten finish. You can complete your bracelet with the initials of your choice and this version is 18K gold plated stainless steel.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

