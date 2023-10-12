Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites showcased in style as she pairs peacock-patterned shirt dress with go-to luxury jewellery
Queen Camilla's wardrobe favourites all came together to form a magnificent outfit as she showcased how to re-style your go-to pieces
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites have been showcased in style as she paired her beloved peacock-patterned dress with her go-to luxury jewellery.
Whilst many fashion fans might be tempted to add one or two of the best autumn dresses to their wardrobe, there’s also never been a better time to fall back in love with your old favourites too. This is something that many of the senior royals are known for and Queen Camilla in particular has been re-wearing her staple dresses a lot over the past few years. The Queen Consort’s range of printed shirt dresses are often her go-to for engagements and her emerald green shirt dress with an eye-catching peacock feather design is one of our personal favourites.
She wore this several times this summer but now Her Majesty has brought it back for the autumn alongside some other stand-out pieces. Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites all came together in a blue and green themed look as she hosted a reception at Clarence House.
Her Majesty hosted a reception to celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the Forward Arts Foundation which works to promote knowledge and enjoyment of poetry across the UK. She wore her Fiona Clare shirt dress which was the perfect blend of classic and contemporary.
Queen Camilla’s dress had the elegant traditional collar, long sleeves with cuffs and a fitted bodice. The midi-length skirt flared out subtly from the waist with stunning pleats and the top of the sleeves had a very slight puffed design to them.
The real statement came in the form of the pattern, though, which had a vibrant green and blue peacock feather motif. This pop of colour was gorgeous and it worked wonderfully with more of Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites. She wore her classic navy Elliot Zed shoes with their court shoe shape and mid-heel alongside her ultimate jewellery combinations. Showcasing how to make the most of your favourite pieces, Queen Camilla opted for her frequently-seen Vintage Alhambra 5 motif bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.
Hers is the blue agate and 18K yellow gold version of this classic style and the design has been described by the brand as “timeless”. The blue jewellery continued with the Apollo blue topaz and diamond pendant from Kiki McDonough and Queen Camilla was also seen with another of her most-worn necklaces. The gold pendant necklace has a ruby central stone which is Her Majesty’s birthstone as well as the initials of Queen Camilla’s grandchildren’s names.
The entirety of her outfit featured so many of Queen Camilla’s wardrobe favourites and especially given how luxurious her jewellery is, it makes total sense that she’d want to get as much wear as she can out of them. Her Majesty highlighted how to incorporate old favourites to effectively create a polished, beautiful outfit that stands the test of time.
SHOP SIMILAR BRACELETS
Say It With Diamonds at Debenhams
RRP: £55 | Whether you want to wear it alone or stacked with your jewellery favourites, this is a fabulous choice. Crafted from stainless steel, it has beautiful black clover leaf details that would help add drama to any outfit. Perfect as a stand-out everyday piece or to elevate an evening look.
Swarovski
RRP: £85 |If you love clover detailing and the green tones of Queen Camilla's outfit then this might be what you've been looking for. Oozing glamour, this gold-plated design has a green crystal motif and the chain has an adjustable closure making this even more versatile.
Abbott Lyon
RRP: £69 |This custom-made clover bracelet can be totally personal. You can choose between a stunning mother of pearl-effect finish, fluted texture or a beautiful molten finish. You can complete your bracelet with the initials of your choice and this version is 18K gold plated stainless steel.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
The chic and classic shoe style both Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia are loving right now
Slingback heels have the royal seal of approval, with both the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia rocking the sleek style...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This retro design trend is making a comeback as the seamless hack for maximising space
Pocket doors are the retro design trend that makes perfect sense for the modern home
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
France's First Lady Brigitte Macron looked so chic in a bright red tweed jacket as she met Queen Camilla
Brigitte Macron looked bold in a classic tweed jacket as she met with Queen Camilla
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcases flair for mix-and-match styling as she brings back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux
Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit saw her revisit a tried and tested combination with some stunning neutral accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s ‘manner of nerves’ in New York reflects ‘similar trait’ between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate!
A body language expert has described Prince William's 'manner of nerves' and enlightening 'gestures' during his solo trip to the US
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla ditches Quiet Luxury for autumn as she pairs patterned halterneck dress with chic Chanel accessories
Queen Camilla ditched Quiet Luxury in France as she chose stunning Chanel accessories to complete her black and white look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend magnificent Versailles banquet with a rather surprising guest list
King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Versailles banquet during their State Visit and they were joined by quite a surprising mix of stars
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s bold bubblegum pink outfit and super wearable taupe accessories in France prove pastels aren't going anywhere this autumn!
Queen Camilla's bubblegum pink outfit showcased bold yet wearable dressing at its finest during her visit to France with King Charles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla whips out epic pearl necklace in Paris and we can't stop staring
Queen Camilla's pearl necklace embellished with a diamond clasp caught our eye as the King and Queen attended a state visit in Paris
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence reveals desire to see ‘end’ of fictional villain ‘once and for all’
Queen Camilla's personal speech was sent to the editor of one of her favourite shows and she referenced a storyline that resonated with many people
By Emma Shacklock Published