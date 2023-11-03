Queen Camilla’s earring modification during Kenya visit is so seamless you might not have noticed

Queen Camilla’s earring modification during her State Visit to Kenya is so seamless you might not have noticed at all.

For her and King Charles’ State Visit to Kenya this month Queen Camilla’s jewellery has been especially stunning. Whilst we haven’t seen one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras brought out, Queen Camilla’s go-to necklace trick has been put to good use and we’ve seen a lot of her favourite pieces, including her Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra five motif bracelet. She’s also worn a range of earrings during the four day trip but Queen Camilla’s earring modification is something that’s consistent across all of them. Regardless of the design each of her pairs of stunning earrings will have been adjusted to be clip-ons or something similar.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This isn’t something that many people might’ve easily realised from looking at pictures of the Queen Consort’s earrings in Kenya. Whether it’s her pearl drop earrings from 2nd November, gold pear-shaped earrings from 1st November or the Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra 3 motifs earrings in white gold with diamonds she wore to a State Banquet on 31st October, all of them can’t have been left in their original design. This is also true of the most recently-worn pair - a stunning deep green round drop design worn on 3rd November.

The reason for this lies in the simple fact that Queen Camilla’s ears aren’t pierced - something she’s previously revealed herself. Nor will they ever be, according to Her Majesty, who told British Vogue that she wouldn’t be convinced to treat herself to piercings for her 75th birthday.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“[T]hey are not going to be!” she declared in 2022. “No, I’m not going to give it to myself for a 75th birthday present. [The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears.”

This means that every time Queen Camilla is spotted wearing any earrings, whether they’re more day-to-day ones or luxurious jewel-encrusted ones that used to belong to Queen Elizabeth, they’ve all got to have been modified so she can wear them. The modifications on them are so seamless it’s impossible to tell and the earrings give the same glamorous effect without Her Majesty having to compromise on her desire not to get her ears pierced.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She’s not the only royal never to have taken this popular step, though. Her niece-in-law Princess Beatrice has famously never had her ears pierced either. She’s sometimes been pictured with earrings but it’s believed that she also favours clip-ons when she wants to add some extra sparkle to her outfits.

Queen Camilla’s earring modification has taken this to a whole new level as she regularly wears magnificent royal earrings to major events. But for daytime engagements, as we’ve seen also in Kenya, the Queen loves a few pairs in particular. Her pearl drop earrings feature a pearl dangling from a floral-esque shaped gold disc with clear stones set into it.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

She is often seen wearing these and she’s also consistently worn her gold leaf-shaped pair. These have a disc with a dark stone set into it and attached underneath is a pear-shaped section set with smaller stones. Both of these are her go-tos for engagements at home and abroad and with them Queen Camilla showcases how important it is to have versatile earrings that work with any look - as well as how you can enjoy earrings without necessarily having your ears pierced.